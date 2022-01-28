If you’re looking for a new show obsession, look no further than Apple TV+’s The Afterparty. Today, the fresh series launched its first three episodes on the streamer and to celebrate, they’ve dropped the first episode on YouTube for everyone to enjoy.

The star-studded cast for the new comedy includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco. Together, they will tell the story of a high school reunion gone wrong when someone is murdered. Each episode will dive into a new character and their goings-on during the mystery, and as the character focus changes during each installment, the cinematic journey will as well. The series will set out to match the filming style and visuals with each week’s new personality.

Dynamite duo Miller and Lord have a long career in bringing viewers beloved hit, helming animated and live-action features alike, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the latter of which earned the team an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. In the world of television, the two co-produced Fox’s series Last Man on Earth as well as Cartoon Network’s Unikitty!.

For The Afterparty, the duo will be joined by Tony and Emmy-nominated Anthony King, who will executive produce the series. Lord and Miller, the latter of whom also serves as showrunner, will also executive produce with their company, Lord Miller. The Afterparty will be produced by Aubrey Lee, the Senior Vice President of Television for Lord Miller.

After today’s three episode premiere, Apple TV+ will put out one episode per week until its finale on March 4. With an incredible lineup of talent on both the cast and creative team, The Afterparty is bound to be a comedic hit. Check out the full first episode below:

