In a television landscape that is so vast, there is something that is becoming more and more true: a lot of the shows out there are just fine. They are not by any means bad, though many pass in and out of your mind without a second thought. There might be a good episode here or there, though we have reached such peak television that there is an influx of largely safe and sanitized versions of storytelling that is afraid to take risks when it needs to. However, this means when a show comes along that is willing to make bold choices, you remember it for the vision and creativity that makes it stand out.

The murder mystery series The Afterparty is a shining example of that. It reminded us how a show can reinvent itself from episode to episode while still having a strong narrative through-line, making it one of the most refreshing TV surprises of recent memory. Of course, the fact that it was from the minds of comedic duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord made it one that was already on my radar. Now that the show has completed and already been renewed for a second season with Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner back on another case, it is worth appreciating just how each episode of the show unfolded.

Don’t worry, this piece won’t contain any spoilers in the event that you haven’t seen it and are still trying to work out exactly who was behind the murder that sets everything in motion. In many ways, the central mystery about who killed Xavier (Dave Franco) at the high school reunion afterparty was merely the end destination point. Where the series really shined was in the way every goofy episode brought the subjectivity of each character. This isn’t just subjectivity in the sense of what they think about each other but in how they view themselves. Playing with genre, tone, and style made every single episode distinct from each other while being consistently hilarious.

Don’t get me wrong, the end speech by Haddish about how all the little details seen and heard over the eight episodes revealed who did it was still immensely satisfying. Even as it wasn't a total shock, the fun had with each character in the series was what made it such an enjoyable ride. In fact, the vast differences in each episode helped to deepen the mystery even further by making you uncertain about how much of what you were seeing was true. In the first part of the series alone, we go from an episode where Brett (Ike Barinholtz) imagines himself as an action hero who is rescuing his marriage with an abundance of lens flares to an episode where Yasper (Ben Schwartz) takes part in a glorious musical with a litany of choreographed ensemble routines that have him at the center.

Both of these episodes in particular have dual functions as they are simultaneously funny and revealing about their characters. Though it is the Brett episode that, to put it bluntly, reveals how deeply delusional about his own role in this story he is. If you were to strip away the artifice of what he imagines is happening, he is a man who has cheated on his wife and now is shameless enough to do anything to get her back. The “hacking” scene where he replaces the slideshow of photos at the reunion with photos of the two of them? It is shot and paced like it is a tension-filled sequence, almost tricking you into his fantasy. In reality, if you were to really think about it, it is a sad ploy for attention that is founded in his own insecurities. This is not a criticism of the way this becomes funny; it actually adds a layer to it as you imagine how this would actually look to anyone who has no idea what this man is all about. When he gets in a “fight” with the security guard of the afterparty, his macho fantasy is so absurd yet pathetic that the silliness is perfectly mixed with insights about who he is.

Even the weaker episodes, like the shallow police procedural flashback for Danner, end up being balanced out by the psychological thriller episode for Chelsea (Ilana Glazer). It is able to pillory all the visual tropes of the genre, especially with the moody lighting turned up to absurd heights, while also giving us insights into how much of an outcast she has found herself. Glazer, like all of the actors, deserves praise for how they can navigate this balance of poking fun at the genre while also building a fleshed-out character that only enhances the humor even further. At the core of this is a brilliant comedic performance from Sam Richardson as Aniq, a romantic at heart who can’t help getting in his own way. He gets the first episode in the style of a rom-com and carries the story from there as he tries to piece together what exactly happened. The connection he forms with Zoë (Zoe Chao) proves to be as heartfelt as it is silly to see the two adults struggle to open up to each other against the backdrop of murder.

It is in these vastly different episodes that The Afterparty proved to be such a well-written and sharp comedy. Their unreliable nature enhances the mystery as well as the characters struggling through the disappointments of adulthood. The fact that they are overflowing with contradictions makes for a unique and endlessly funny experience as we find the humor in the insecurities of each individual character. Don’t worry, they still come together in a cohesive whole that proves to be far more engaging than any of the more recent murder mysteries (apologies to Death on the Nile). However, it is the manner in which each episode goes in its own direction that it really shined. It is one of the best new comedies out there, inventive and imaginative in all the ways that a show like this should be.

