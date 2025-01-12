It’s a great time to be a fan of Harrison Ford; the Oscar-nominated actor recently starred in the second season of Shrinking, and he’s set to take on the role of Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, which is due in theaters in less than a month on February 14. However, 10 years ago, he teamed up with Blake Lively for a supernatural rom-com that has made a shocking return to streaming charts. Ford and Lively star alongside Michael Huisman and Kathy Baker in The Age of Adaline, the 2015 feel-good romance flick that recently premiered on Netflix and is now the #10 movie on the platform. The film earned a score of 55% from critics and 67% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $65 million at the box office.

Salvador Paskowitz and J. Mills Goodloe wrote the script for The Age of Adaline, and Lee Toland Krieger directed the film. Goodloe is also known for his work as a scribe on The Mountain Between Us, the 2017 survival thriller starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, and Paskowitz is famous for writing Nic & Tristan Go Mega Dega, the 2010 family film starring Craig Anton and Lindsey Shaw. Krieger is famous for his work directing several episodes of Superman & Lois, the CW superhero series that aired its final episodes at the end of 2024, and he also assembled a star-studded cast in 2012 for his directorial outing Celste & Jesse Forever, the romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones. He has next been tapped to direct The Grays and Souvenir, Alaska, but little is known about either project at this time.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?

Ad Vitam, the Netflix Original action thriller starring Guillaume Canet and Nassim Lyes, premiered on the platform this weekend and has quickly taken the top spot, flanked closely by the first two Despicable Me movies, which sit in the second and third spots on Netflix. Rush Hour, the buddy comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, is also #4 on Netflix, with both of its sequels occupying the #7 and #9 spots. Robert Downey Jr.’s Due Date and Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 are also in the Netflix top 10.

The Age of Adaline stars Harrison Ford and Blake Lively and was directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

