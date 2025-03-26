Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks to filmmaker Dan Farah about his documentary The Age of Disclosure at SXSW 2025.

The film covers an 80-year cover-up of non-human, intelligent life by the U.S. government, featuring credible high-level sources sharing sensitive information.

Farah discusses taking a bipartisan approach to the film, speaking with 34 officials on the subject, scientists' take on the technology, and more.

Are there other life forces out there in the galaxy? Do aliens actually exist beyond the confines of science fiction? You've likely engaged in these debates with friends, but documentary filmmaker Dan Farah is here to tell you with his directorial debut, The Age of Disclosure.

The documentary, which world premiered at the South by Southwest TV and Film Festival, insists there is no doubt about the existence of non-human, intelligent life—and the government is concealing this fact. Don't look at him, look at the high-powered government agents, officials, and politicians Farah interviewed in this insightful feature about the United States' history of covering up alien life forces, featuring unprecedented testimony from influential figures.

At the SXSW 2025, Farah stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to talk with Steve Weintraub about The Age of Disclosure. During their conversation, he discusses unearthing government information, taking a bipartisan approach to the issue, and the potential long-term impacts of his journalistic research. Check out the full interview in the video above or in the transcript below.

'The Age of Disclosure' Reaches Out to 34 "High-Level" Officials

"It's a film that answers a lot of questions for millions of people around the world."

COLLIDER: The trailer is out there, so there are people who know about it, but there are a lot of people who know nothing. What is your documentary about?

DAN FARAH: The Age of Disclosure is a pretty unprecedented documentary where I interview 34 high-level government, military, and intelligence officials who break their silence and reveal that there's been an 80-year cover-up of the existence of non-human, intelligent life. On top of that, they reveal that the U.S. is actually in a high-stakes, secret Cold War race with other nations to reverse-engineer technology of non-human origin. The stakes in this race could not be higher. It's a film that answers a lot of questions for millions of people around the world, like myself. I grew up watching movies like E.T. and Close Encounters [of the Third Kind] that piqued my curiosity and made me wonder, "Are we alone in the universe? Does the government really know more about this than we the public know?" I made the doc in pursuit of the answers to these questions, and investigated the truth. What came out in these interviews was surprising.

There's been a lot of stuff about UFOs and UAPs, and the people that are talking are not credible, but the thing about your doc is that these are real government people who have been working. I'm not a fan of Marco Rubio, but he's in the doc, and he has things to say. He adds a lot of believability when he's willing to talk about things like this. Talk a little bit about the people who are in the doc and their credibility factor.

FARAH: I was determined to make the most credible, non-sensational, serious documentary ever made on this topic. To set a very unique, unprecedented bar, I basically decided I was only going to interview people who have direct knowledge of this topic as a result of their work for the U.S government. That set this bar at extremely credible, extremely informed—not just some guy with an opinion or a theory. Every single person is aware of very sensitive, very classified information, but they also are aware of information that they can lawfully disclose, information that they've typically been discouraged from sharing, but they did have the ability to lawfully disclose.

I found my way to people, high-level officials in the government, military, and intelligence community who have direct knowledge of this topic and made them comfortable opening up in this documentary with what they could lawfully disclose. The most meaningful reasons they did it was they all felt a responsibility to bring out some of the truth to the public, to the extent they legally could. They felt the weight on their shoulders, and the film presented them with a comfortable and safe opportunity to do so because I was lining up so many interview subjects that there was strength in numbers. No one person had to go out on a limb and put themselves out there alone. They were surrounded by dozens of other high-level people. Every single person in this film is aware of a lot of information they could never legally disclose. When you watch the film, and you think about that, you see how much they reveal, and you think about how much more there is, that's a pretty wild thought.

Why Hasn't There Been More Information Released Before Now?

"This has been the greatest disinformation campaign in the history of the U.S government."