While Apple TV+’s Pachinko offers a glimpse into the lives of ordinary Koreans under Japanese annexation, The Age of Shadows takes this theme further, exploring colonial rule through the lens of espionage. Set in the late 1920s, the film follows a Korean-born Japanese police officer torn between his duty to the empire and his hidden loyalty to the Korean resistance. This inner conflict mirrors Pachinko’s leads, who navigate their dual identities as Koreans working under Japanese rule, both of whom are caught between meeting the expectations of the colonizers and staying true to their heritage.

The title The Age of Shadows may sound familiar, as it echoes the 1969 spy thriller Army of Shadows, which similarly explores themes of loyalty and betrayal during the Nazi occupation of France. A suspense-filled thriller, The Age of Shadows stands as a visual testament to the dark period of Korea’s history and the toll it took on those trapped between opposing powers.

‘The Age of Shadows’ Is Set During the Japanese Occupation of Korea

Close

The Age of Shadows is set in 1920s Seoul, during Japan’s colonial rule over Korea. While the film doesn’t get deep into the historical intricacies of the occupation, it reflects a time when Japan appointed generals or admirals to govern Korea. The lead character, Lee Jung-chool (Song Kang-ho), a Korean police captain appointed by the Japanese authorities, is responsible for hunting down members of Korea’s resistance movement who are attempting to smuggle explosives into the country. Being an actual Korean himself, his decision to join the Japanese forces during this sensitive period is considered a huge act of betrayal to his brethren. However, Jung-chool believes the resistance has little chance of success and views aligning with the Japanese as a means of survival, hoping to rise within their ranks and become superintendent despite being Korean.

Similarly, Pachinko begins in Busan during the 1915-1930s. Still, instead of focusing on authorities or resistance fighters, it follows the life of young commoner Kim Sun-ja (Kim Min-ha). At 16, she helps run her mother’s boardinghouse, trying to live a quiet life amidst the occupation. Yet, Sun-ja isn’t spared from the oppression; as a child, she witnesses a tenant brutally taken by Japanese forces for being outspoken against their rule. Though not directly involved in the resistance, Sun-ja faces personal hardships, including harassment by Japanese teenagers, highlighting the occupation’s cruelty towards victims from all walks of life.

‘The Age of Shadows’ and ‘Pachinko’ Explore Characters Torn Between Korean and Japanese Loyalties

Image via Netflix

In The Age of Shadows, despite his notorious history of betraying his own people for professional gain, Jung-chool secretly battles a moral dilemma. His loyalty is torn between his fellow Koreans and his survival under Japanese rule. A key moment comes when he’s on the verge of arresting resistance fighter Kim Jang-ok (Park Hee-soon), a former classmate in his old village. Rather than surrendering, Jang-ok chooses to die by his own hand, shaking Jung-chool to his core. Another blow comes when Jung-chool realizes he’s not the only one aiming for a higher position. His disillusionment grows when his Japanese superior favors the ruthless Hashimoto (Uhm Tae-goo), who embodies the brutality of the system compared to the more calculative Jung-chool. As his faith in the Japanese forces crumbles, resistance leader Jung Chae-san (Lee Byung-hun) and figurehead Kim Woo-jin (Gong Yoo) attempt to take advantage of Jung-chool’s newly jaded views, seeing an opportunity to sway him to their cause.

Related If You Like ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ Watch This Netflix Historical Epic K-Drama A period setting, a tragic romance, sweeping cinematography, and all-star talent meet in one of the highest-rated K-Dramas of all time.

Similarly, Pachinko features characters caught between Korean and Japanese loyalties. Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho), a Korean-born fish broker working in the Japanese Yakuza, uses his connections for survival rather than political ambition, aligning himself with power where it suits him. Meanwhile, Solomon (Jin Ha), born in modern times but raised in Japan, faces discrimination in a leading firm due to his Korean ancestry. Despite his American education and sharp business acumen, his Japanese superiors fear his Korean heritage might interfere with their dealings due to the personal sentiment attached to it.

‘The Age of Shadows’ Shares Similarities with ‘The Army of Shadows’

True to its nature, The Age of Shadows isn’t an explosive, death-defying espionage thriller filled with constant action. While it has its moments of intensity, including a physical altercation in a moving train carriage, the film leans more on quiet suspense, building slowly and unsettlingly. It’s a psychological game of cat-and-mouse, where neither the cat nor mouse is truly hiding. What begins as Jung-chool’s calculated effort to infiltrate the resistance for valuable intel gradually transforms into a deep internal struggle, testing his loyalties between his profession and his nation. As his interactions with the resistance move from transactional to personal, Jung-chool needs to decide whose side he is ultimately on.

The Age of Shadows draws clear inspiration from The Army of Shadows, a 1969 film based on Joseph Kessel’s novel. Set during World War II, it bleakly portrays the French Resistance. Its protagonist, Philippe Gerbier, finds himself in a Nazi prison after being betrayed by an informant, plunging himself into a battle of paranoia and tension. The film’s minimalist camera work - using zooms and strategic angles - mirrors its atmosphere of dread. In addition to adopting its plot, which revolves around espionage, loyalty, and betrayal, The Age of Shadows utilizes this camera technique, using its cinematography to heighten the suspense throughout the film.

The Age of Shadows is currently available to stream on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX