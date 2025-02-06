Based on the French series The Bureau, Showtime's The Agency ended on an action-packed note in its Season 1 finale. Following Michael Fassbender in the shoes of an undercover CIA agent, The Agency sets up multiple storylines throughout its ten-episode season. With Showtime renewing the espionage series for a comeback, Season 1 of The Agency ensures that the ground is set for Season 2 to maintain the adrenaline-inducing action. The season finale, while sealing the fate of a few important characters, such as the Russian General Volchok (Juris Zagars), leaves the fate of others, including Fassbender's Martian, hanging in the balance. Thankfully, while Season 1's ending ensures that there is scope for a lot of action in the future, the renewal news confirms that audiences will get an opportunity to witness how The Agency resolves its many entangled story threads.

‘The Agency’ Season 2 Will Bring Martian’s Toughest Challenge