Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Agency Episode 7.

Episode 7 of the Paramount+ espionage series, The Agency, marked a huge turning point for Martian (Michael Fassbender), who has spent the series so far hiding secrets and avoiding escalating dangers around him. In the episode, Martian is forced to make a pivotal decision in order to protect the two women he loves the most — his daughter Poppy (India Fowler) and Sami (Jodie-Turner Smith), who he has been having an affair with in secret. One of the most gripping episodes of the series, "Hard Landing" ends on a shocking cliffhanger that will redefine the stakes and change everything.

Martian Makes a Risky Decision in 'The Agency' Episode 7

From the beginning of the series, Martian has been secretly carrying on a relationship with Sami, his former contact in Sudan. When she arrived back in London, he went to great lengths to covertly dodge his security detail in order to see her, as he is still deeply in love with her. Recent events, however, have not only put him and Sami at risk, but also his daughter, Poppy. Sami remains unaware of Martian's true identity, believing that his name is Paul and that he's a teacher and aspiring author writing a book. Her bodyguard Osman (Kurt Egyiawan), however, is suspicious of Martian, and, in Episode 6, he approaches Poppy to see what he can find out about "Paul."

Now concerned for his daughter's safety, Martian asks Poppy to stay in their apartment, which she agrees to at first. To be safe, he asks Dozer (Ray BLK), one of his field team members, to tail Poppy if she leaves. It turns out to be a wise decision, as Poppy is almost abducted by a Chinese agent but is rescued just in time by Dozer. When Martian learns that Poppy was nearly kidnapped, he realizes that it's time to tell his superiors about Sami being in London. Martian confirms to Henry (Jeffrey Wright) that secret negotiations are taking place in London between the Chinese and rebels in Sudan, and that Sami is playing a crucial role as a geopolitical expert. Martian then recommends that Sami be recruited as a CIA asset — and that he be the one to bring her in.