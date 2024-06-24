The Big Picture Filming has begun on The Agency, starring Michael Fassbender as a CIA agent.

Fassbender's character will face a dilemma between duty and his undercover life's loved ones.

Joe Wright will direct episodes of The Agency, allowing for a focus on tense drama.

Filming has begun on The Agency, a new television series starring Michael Fassbender as a CIA agent forced to leave his undercover life behind. According to Variety, the Paramount+ production will be available for streaming on the platform later this year, after being given a straight-to-series order when it was announced last year. Martian, the character portrayed by Fassbender, will cross paths with his romantic partner from his undercover life once again, putting his true identity at risk. The man will have to choose between his duty and the life he created by lying to the people he loved the most.

The Agency is based on The Bureau, a French television series that ran for over the course of five seasons. When the remake was originally announced, it was stated that George Clooney will be serving as a producer for the series. Later on, Michael Fassbender was announced as the lead of the project, with the performer coming back to a thrilling story after recently appearing as Thomas Rongen in Next Goal Wins. After playing Magneto in the X-Men franchise for almost a decade, Fassbender has left blockbusters behind him in order to pursue smaller projects.

Joe Wright has been hired to direct episodes of The Agency, which was previously titled The Department. The filmmaker recently worked on The Woman in the Window, The book adaptation featured Amy Adams stepping into the shoes of Dr. Anna Fox, a haunted character who never feels safe in any environment. Before working on the movie with Netflix, Wright directed an episode of Black Mirror for the streaming platform. Jow Wright is also known for his work on Pan, the high-budget version of the classic Peter Pan legend starring Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard. The Agency will allow the director to focus on the tense dramatic tone he brought to the table in The Woman in the Window, as Martian decides what he wants to do with his life.

What's Next for Michael Fassbender?

Audiences will get to see Michael Fassbender on Paramount+ later this year, but the actor is already focused on his next couple of projects. Fassbender will star in Black Bag, the next movie by Steven Soderbergh. Written by David Koepp, the movie will also feature performances from Cate Blanchett and Regé-Jean Page. Michael Fassbender is also attached to star in Kung Fury 2, the sequel that will follow the titular character as the death of a Thundercop leads the group members to go on separate ways. Kung Fury (David Sandberg) will do everything in his power to get the band back together.

A release date hasn't been set for The Agency. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.