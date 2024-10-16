The Agency is open for business - and Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere are reporting for duty. Entertainment Weekly has the first images from the spy thriller, which will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this fall.

The Agency is an adaptation of the French series Le Bureau des Légendes, and was formerly titled The Department; it will center around a CIA agent known only by his code name, Martian (Fassbender), who is called back into the local office after six years of deep undercover duty. Once there, he has to relearn how to operate under the conventional chain of command, as he answers to London bureau chief Bosko (Gere), a former undercover agent himself. However, he can't escape his former undercover life, either, as an old romance resurfaces and dangers both new and old threaten to entangle Martian in an inextricable web of lies. The new images feature some tense scenes in the CIA's offices, as well as the streets of London - but there's some action, as well, as Martian can be seen running through a forest.

Close

Who Else Stars in 'The Agency'?

In addition to Fassbender and Gere, two relative newcomers to TV, The Agency is fully staffed with an array of acclaimed actors. CIA operations director and Martian's mentor, Henry, will be played by Jeffrey Wright - no stranger to espionage after his role as CIA agent Felix Leiter in three James Bond films. Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte) will play Sami Zahir, a social anthropology professor with a history with Martian. Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice) will play Martian's ex-handler, Naomi, while John Magaro (Past Lives) will play another handler, Owen. Alex Reznik (Hearts Beat Loud) and Andrew Brooke (Angel Has Fallen) will play CIA agents Coyote and Grandpa; Harriet Sansom Harris (Werewolf by Night) will play CIA psychologist Dr. Blake; Saura Lightfoot-Leon (Masters of the Air) will play Danny, a CIA trainee; and India Fowler (The Nevers) will star as Poppy, Martian's teenage daughter.

The series boasts an impressive behind-the-scenes pedigree. It is produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures, and Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) will direct the first two episodes. All ten episodes of the first season will be written by brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Ford v Ferrari).

The Agency will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime later this fall; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.