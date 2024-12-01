Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for The Agency, Episodes 1 and 2

As the spy genre continues to captivate audiences with a romanticism that reimagines the classic narrative, Showtime’s newest series The Agency revitalizes that timeless allure with a fresh, contemporary perspective. As the 10-episode series by showrunners, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth blends intimacy with personal conflict amid expansive geopolitics, it also reimagines the acclaimed French drama Le Bureau des Légendes but with a much sharper focus. Making his anticipated jump to the small screen for the first time, acclaimed director Joe Wright is bringing his trademark artistry to The Agency in a story that feels cinematic and theatrical thanks to visually dynamic sequences and sharp writing. In an exclusive interview with Collider, the showrunner talks about how he established the twisty and intense spy story in the first two episodes and the inspiration behind his distinct style for the series.

With a stellar cast led by Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright and Jodie Turner-Smith, the George Clooney and Grant Heslov-produced series sets the stage for a spy thriller that doesn’t just entertain, but deeply resonates. As seen in the first two episodes directed by Wright, the BAFTA-winning filmmaker’s careful balance of classic spy-like tension and urgency lays the groundwork for a tale that goes beyond international intrigue.

How Joe Wright Sets the Stage for ‘The Agency’

“This was about a man trying to escape the lies of his life.”

At the heart of The Agency is Martian, played by Fassbender, a covert CIA operative whose life is defined by deception. Forced to abandon his undercover identity and return to London, he finds himself torn between his job and his former flame, Samia (Smith). But as we learn in episodes, “The Bends” and “Wooden Deck” directed by Wright, Martian’s journey isn’t just about completing a mission — it’s about reconciling with lies that have kept his life and career afloat despite yearning for something real.

“For me, this was about a man trying to escape the lies of his life to live more authentically and love more authentically,” Wright explains as he speaks to building Martian’s path in Episode 1 and Episode 2. “I was really always looking for places in which he was lying and places in which he was being authentic, and the conflict between those two aspects of his life, and playing those ideas.”

Fassbender’s portrayal not only captures this tension as Martian navigates a dangerous web of international intrigue, but we see him dealing with having to be vulnerable when his job is anything but. His internal conflict plays out in moments of raw intensity, especially in scenes where his mission collides with his personal life, like lying to his daughter about an apartment he bought. As Wright teases, “The lies get bigger and more dangerous,” raising the stakes not only for Martian but for everyone he touches.

Joe Wright Draws Inspiration From Spy Classics for ‘The Agency’

“Pakula’s zooms, everyone was using them in the ‘70s, but those films were a big influence.”

Blending his signature visual storytelling with the tension and intrigue of classic spy thrillers, there’s a distinct and striking polish to The Agency thanks to Wright. Drawing from the iconic 1970s works of Alan J. Pakula, including his paranoia trilogy, Klute and All the President’s Men, Wright utilizes sharp techniques like slow zooms and layered framing to create a sense of paranoia and mystery, which adds to the show’s mystery most seamlessly.

“I like the idea of using zooms quite a lot, which I haven’t really done since Pride & Prejudice,” Wright explains. “Looking through layers upon layers of artifice… zooming in to find some sort of telling detail that would reveal the truth” became central to the show’s aesthetic, reinforcing its overarching themes of deception and revelation, particularly in the field Martian finds himself in.

Wright’s vision for the series was enhanced by his teaming up with Clooney, who served as an executive producer through his company Smokehouse Productions. “It was great,” Wright tells Collider of working with the beloved actor and filmmaker, alongside his producing partner Heslov. “There were some great people working on it, very, very talented people… so, that was exciting.” With the show being the first time Wright has “done this kind of episode TV,” he adds doing the first two was fun. “It was a great sense of camaraderie, really.”

