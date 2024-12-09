Paramount+ is the go-to streaming service for content from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, but the platform has another hit of a different genre on its hands from a new creator. The Agency, the spy thriller series starring Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright that's drenched in political espionage, has been one of the most-watched shows on Paramount+ since its two-episode premiere on November 29. Critics' opinions have varied on The Agency, but general audiences have been enjoying the series, which scores a 67% rating from reviewers and an 87% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere also star in The Agency, which follows a world of intrigue and subterfuge, with characters fighting their own battles as they decide how best to tackle grave threats to themselves and their nations.

Those watching The Agency who are interested in checking out more political thrillers should look no further than Andor, the Star Wars Disney+ series set to debut its second season next year. Andor is Star Wars’ grittiest and most grounded property to date, with the show being lauded for its ability to deliver a captivating story enhanced by its Star Wars elements, instead of a story that relies on lightsabers and The Force to be entertaining. Black Doves is another spy/political thriller that recently premiered on Netflix and scored a nearly perfect 98% rating from critics and a 70% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Also on Paramount+ is Lioness, another show set within the world of the CIA by aforementioned creator Taylor Sheridan that stars Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman.

Michael Fassbender’s Projects Display Versatility

Michael Fassbender has been nominated for two Oscars in his career for his work in Steve Jobs (2015) and 12 Years a Slave (2014), and although he didn’t take home the trophy for either, his filmography displays a diverse portfolio of projects that few actors have the same claim to. Just recently, Fassbender starred as another sociopath in The Killer, which was around the same time he played the hilarious soccer coach Thomas Ronger in Next Goal Wins. Fassbender also played the role of Magneto in several Fox X-Men movies, and he’s known for his role as the lifelike android David in Prometheus, the Alien prequel film from director Ridley Scott.

The first three episodes of The Agency are now streaming, with new episodes arriving every Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Agency on Paramount+ with Showtime.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+