Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for The Agency, Season 1 Finale

The action-packed, high-stakes Season 1 finale of The Agency, "Overtaken by Events," delivers a thrilling and emotionally charged conclusion. As the CIA celebrates a huge victory with Operation Felix, Martian’s (Michael Fassbender) emotional season-long journey takes a turn when it's discovered that Ms. Robinshaw (Elena Saurel), the woman who has been interviewing him since the beginning of the season, is an MI6 Agent working for Jim Richardson (Hugh Bonneville). As the episode ends, Martian returns to the station as a hero, but holds a dark secret, setting up an incredibly intriguing premise for Season 2.

Martian Will Do Anything to Save Sami in 'The Agency' Season 1 Finale

After a botched CIA recruitment in Episode 8, Martian’s daring plan to save Samia (Jodie Turner-Smith)takes an unexpected turn in Episode 9 when she’s arrested and put into a Sudanese Black site. At the beginning of Episode 10, it seems as though Martian has given up on helping Sami. He refuses to give Osman (Kurt Egyiawan) the intelligence he wants in exchange for Sami's life, so Martian believes her fate has been decided. However, he learns from Naomi (Katherine Waterston) that the CIA has information on Sami. With a renewed sense of hope, Martian goes to Bosko (Richard Gere) and asks him to help get Sami out of the black site.

However, there isn't much Bosko can do to help. He tells Martian that Sami isn't an important enough asset, or an asset at all even, to risk a covert military operation to save her. Instead, he offers a more diplomatic approach, but Martian knows that won't be enough, which causes him to take matters into his own hands. He requests a meeting with Dalaga (David Harewood), the Sudanese businessman. In a public cigar lounge, Martian tells Dalaga he's there to broker a deal with British Intelligence, which would give him and his family asylum and a good life in London if he helps find Sami and set her free. Dalaga seems to entertain the idea, even though Martian's deal-making is actually a direct plea to MI6, who he knows is listening in on the conversation.

Martian's risky move pays off when Robinshaw reaches out to meet with him. When Martian arrives, Richardson is there waiting for him. When Martian mentions the deal, Dalaga to Sami, Richardson laughs it off. He wants a different asset — Martian himself. He's taken aback by the offer, not wanting to betray his country, but Richardson plays into his love for Sami. Martian eventually agrees, but again Richardson laughs him off, noting how much of a hold Sami has on him for "future reference." Martian leaves the meeting, getting on his motorcycle, just as the CIA's mission to save Coyote gets underway.

The CIA Executes a Harrowing Rescue of Coyote in 'The Agency' Season 1 Finale

While Martian is on his way back to the Station, the CIA is deep into their mission to extract Agent Coyote (Alex Reznik),before Volchok (Juris Zagars) hands him over to the Russians. The members of Operation Felix, including Charlie (Edward Holcroft) are at the medical camp, still undercover, whenRussian Deputy Defense Minister Chekhov arrives to make the exchange. The Americans can maintain their cover, but their Ukrainian team member, Sasha, can't stomach it and shoots the Minister, causing mass chaos in the camp. He tries to flee but is shot and killed.

Charlie, still acting as a doctor, administers medical assistance to the Minister and helps take him to his helicopter. On the way, the remaining members of Felix decide to seek retribution on Sasha and drop a grenade inside the helicopter, killing everyone on board and eliminating the immediate threat. Meanwhile, the troops on the ground ambush Volchok's convoy, successfully taking him out. With a sigh of relief, Owen (John Magaro) confirms Coyote's identity as he is successfully rescued and extracted by the Americans.

While Coyote is safe, his fate is still unknown, considering how careless his actions have been. Still, the mission is seen as a success and Henry (Jeffrey Wright) calls his wife to let her know her brother, Charlie, is coming home safe. Martian, who helped devise the plan on the fly, is hailed as a hero, especially since the CIA will avoid repercussions, with the blame shifting to the Ukrainian rebels.

Danny Makes It to Tehran in the Season 1 Finale of ‘The Agency’

A parallel story is Danny's (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) undercover mission, seen getting on a flight to Tehran at the beginning of the episode. Naomi voices concern when Danny doesn't send word that she's landed safely. It turns out that Danny has been pulled away by security at the airport and is being questioned by Iranian intelligence about why she's there. When she tries to tell him that she's a researcher, he doesn't believe her and starts to yell and insult her.

Danny starts to get emotional and completely breaks down in tears. It's hard to tell if this reaction is part of her cover, or if she's genuinely terrified. But either way, it helps to make her seem like a typical Western civilian. Thankfully, she's let go and meets up with Professor Rez (Reza Brojerdi) outside the airport. After sending word to Naomi that she's made it to Tehran safely, Danny can't help but take it all in, setting her storyline up for an exciting Season 2.

A Near-Fatal Motorcycle Accident Leads Martian to a Life-Changing Decision in The Agency Season 1 Finale