The highly anticipated second season of The Agency is well underway, and updates on the espionage thriller that took audiences by storm last year are beginning to trickle in. Michael Fassbender, the show’s charismatic lead, recently shared exciting news about the progress of filming and what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes. During a recent interview with Indie Wire, Fassbender offered some insight into the progress of The Agency Season 2. The star, who is best known for his performances in films like 12 Years a Slave and the X-Men film series, revealed that filming is moving along smoothly, with the creative team working tirelessly to build upon the foundation laid by the first season. He said:

“‘The Agency’ is a slow burn. You have to lean in as an audience member and do a little bit of work, but then the payoff comes through as it starts to ramp up and the walls start closing in. And in Season Two, it just continues to tighten. It doesn’t let up.”

Fassbender’s comments suggest that The Agency is aiming to not only maintain but also step up the ante from what was an already successful first season. Upon release, the first episode of season one raked in an astonishing 5.1 million views globally, making history as Showtime's most-watched new series. The show follows a shadowy intelligence agent, Martian (Fassbender), who's ordered to abandon his undercover life and get back in the ring. Things get complicated when the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites, and their life trajectories hurl them into the center of a deadly game of international espionage.

Who And What Can We Expect in Season 2?