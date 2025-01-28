All episodes of The Agency Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+, but the studio had so much faith in the show that it was renewed long before the recently aired finale. The show earned solid scores of 68% from critics and 76% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also scored strong viewership for Paramount+ and features a load of star power. The Agency set up plenty of threads to pull on in Season 2 and potentially beyond, and during a recent interview at Sundance with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for his upcoming movie Omaha, The Agency star John Magaro, who plays Owen in the hit spy thriller series, spoke about this being one of his first chances to come back and play the same character in a second season:

"Yeah, because for Umbrella Academy, I only signed on for the first season. I was the villain on the first season. Then, on Orange is the New Black, I came in and guest starred every once in a while. Yeah, this is the first, so this is new territory for me. But it's a great group. I love that group. I love [Michael] Fassbender, I love Jeffrey [Wright], Richard [Gere], Jodie [Turner-Smith], Ambreen [Razia]. It's such a great group. And the people who are running the show, David [Glasser] and Grant [Heslov], and George Clooney, the George Clooney, it's all really good. Showtime has been really pushing it. It's been really nice here because I've been running into people, and not just people in the business, but cops and security people on the street and things like that, who are like, 'I'm watching The Agency. I really love it!' So, it's exciting to hear that."

Part of what made The Agency such a draw for new viewers is the strong ensemble, led by Michael Fassbender, who is fresh off starring in The Killer for David Fincher and Next Goal Wins for Taika Waititi. Starring alongside him in The Agency is Jeffrey Wright, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his work alongside Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction, the 2023 high-concept comedy that won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Jodie Turner-Smith, who most recently starred as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte and also as the Dragon Queen in Bad Monkey, also features in The Agency as Samia Zahir, with rom-com and spy thriller veteran Richard Gere playing the smaller role of Bosko. The show was created for television by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth and is based on the series Le Bureau des Legendes by Eric Rochant.

John Magaro Reveals His Favorite Thing About ‘The Agency’

During the same interview with Nemiroff, Magaro also spoke about what he enjoys so much about The Agency and playing Owen, not only as someone who stars in the show but also as a consumer of it:

"I'm just excited to see where Owen goes. I really like playing him. He's a fun character. I like the arc of his starting from such a befuddled place and then, by the end, kind of taking the reins and getting a little more confident in his role. So I'm excited to see him advance in his career, being more savvy as a CIA handler, but I also hope some of his humor… I like that he offers humor. What I love about the show is that it's not like CIA, James Bond; it shows the neuroses, which is what I love about The Sopranos. It shows the neuroses of these mobsters. I like that Owen offers that because there are people in that who are humans. It's a human business at the end of the day. So, I like that quality of The Agency, and I'm excited to go back."

The Agency is not the most traditional spy thriller; there's little action in the form of gunfights or hand-to-hand combat, but what the show is able to accomplish by setting up a thriller narrative of international espionage ensures that the viewer isn't longing for punches or anything else. It's unclear at the time when The Agency Season 2 will begin production, but the show has exciting potential to tap into with a solid fan base from Season 1 to build on moving forward.

