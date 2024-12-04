Martian (Michael Fassbender) is coming back for another case. According to Variety, The Agency has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. The announcement comes after the first installment of the series made its debut with impressive viewership numbers. 5.1 million viewers tuned in on the streaming and linear debut of The Agency, making it clear that there's plenty of audience demand when it comes to the project created for television by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The fact that the network was ready to renew the series shortly after its debut means that the company is very confident about the success of the future of the show.

The Agency follows Marshall as he finds a quiet life for himself in the middle of an undercover mission. Unfortunately for the protagonist of the series, a major event forces his cover to be blown, mixing his current life as a loving family man with his past as a deadly secret agent. The first season of The Agency also introduced characters such as Henry Ogletree (Jeffrey Wright), Dr. Sami Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Naomi (Katherine Waterston). The stage has been set for the secret agent to return in upcoming episodes of the series.

While The Agency was developed for television by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, the series is actually based on a French program titled Le Bureau des Légendes. American audiences have gotten to know the version of Martian portrayed by Michael Fassbender, with the X-Men star keeping viewers on the edge of their seats every week with the twists and turns of the Showtime adaptation. Not much is known about the premise of the upcoming second installment of The Agency.

The Impressive Cast of 'The Agency'

Scoring Michael Fassbender to play the lead of The Agency couldn't have been easy for the team behind the television series, but the Alien: Covenant star isn't the only impressive cast member on the call sheet. Dominic West appeared in the first season of the adaptation as the Director of the CIA. The other major guest role introduced in the show belonged to Hugh Bonneville, who stepped into the shoes of James Richardson. Regardless of when The Agency returns to television, if the adaptation continues to deliver strong viewership numbers, Martian could be here to stay.

A release date for the second season of The Agency hasn't been announced by Showtime.