If The Agency Season 1 was a fraught, anxiety-inducing experience, brace yourself for an even tenser Season 2. Michael Fassbender stars in and executive produces the Showtime spy thriller show, and he recently appeared on a Deadline panel where he discussed the much-anticipated second season. The show improves on its first season as the spy world becomes even more secretive and the stakes are upped. "It just doesn’t let up in Season 2. The walls just keep coming in, and the vice grip keeps getting tightened," the actor said. "That tension and that jeopardy just heightens all the way through without any let up in the second season," he added, teasing a never-wracking second season. The show was already renewed for a new season that is currently in production.

Fassbender plays Martian in the thriller based on the hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. In Season 1, Martian, a covert CIA agent, is "ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage." The show debuted to great viewership, reaching 5.1 million global cross-platform viewers. Apart from Fassbender, The Agency also stars Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville guest star alongside Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Is 'The Agency' a Good Show?

Image via Showtime and Paramount+

With a strong cast and hit blueprint in the French show, the odds were in The Agency's favor. However, there was a disconnect between critics and the audience when the show came out, with viewers liking it more than critics. Reviewing the first season for Collider, Nate Richard noted how sluggish it could sometimes feel. "Despite some promising concepts and a committed cast, The Agency squanders its potential with slow pacing and a conflicted tone that seems to be at battle with itself. It never knows whether it wants to be popcorn entertainment or something more thought-provoking and vulnerable," part of his review reads.

The Agency Season 2 does not have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.