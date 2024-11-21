The life of an undercover agent is incredibly dangerous, and the hazard of the job almost always outlives the career. What promises to be a thrilling example will be portrayed in The Agency, Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming espionage series starring Michael Fassbender in the central role of Martian. Martian (code name) is a top level agent who has just been ordered to abandon his undercover life and report to the bureau's London Station. This retirement from the field should be a good thing for the agent, but just as he's reintegrating into normalcy, his life is upended by the arrival of a former flame. The series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, November 29, and as we count down the days, a new trailer has arrived to give us a better perspective of what to expect.

The trailer opens with Martian's daughter welcoming him back, and we learn he's been away for 6 years. Curious for some deets about his former life, she probes him with a few questions but is left disappointed when poker-faced daddy only offers a generic response. "My job in the CIA was to go undercover, make contacts, and see if they knew information that could be useful." Sounds simplistic enough, but the next scenes quickly prove the contrary as Martian is revealed to be prone to "chronic hypervigilance," something that plagues most returning agents.

To ensure his psychological well-being, Martian must undergo a vetting process that requires him to share any secrets the agency doesn't already know. This is when he divulges he was in a relationship with someone while on a mission. Intimate scenes between Martian and this partner suggest they might be in love, but the bureau's probe suspects his better half is an agent who could be playing him. This discovery puts him in a dilemma as he's torn between heart versus job, and soul versus duty. Per the synopsis, the ensuing events will hurl "them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage" as The Agency dives deep into "intrigue and subterfuge, with characters fighting their own battles as they grapple with existential threats to the nation and the world."

Who Else Stars In 'The Agency'?

The Agency's staff is as starry as it gets, boasting some recognizable names within the spy genre including Jeffrey Wright (James Bond films) as Martian's boss, Henry. Golden Globe nominee Dominic West plays the Director of the CIA, Richard Gere plays Bosko, the London bureau chief, Hugh Bonneville as British agent, James Richardson while Katherine Waterston and John Magaro will both play handlers. Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte) plays Sami Zahir, the would-be agent romancing Martian. The cast is further fleshed out by Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, and India Fowler to mention but a few.

The Agency premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime with two episodes on November 29. Check out the new trailer above.