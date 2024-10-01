We all know him as the early '70s James Bond, but there was a time when Roger Moore was more than just 007. Back in the late 1950s and into 1960, the future super-spy starred in a lesser-known Western series that took the actor to the farthest reaches of the American frontier: Alaska. That's right, The Alaskans (not the Alaskan Bush People, that's a different thing) was a short-lived series that ran on ABC for only a year before it was cancelled, and this show had a strangely colorful history when it came to telling its stories. In fact, Moore himself once called this his "most appalling television series ever," which certainly begs the questions: what was this series, and what finally got it cancelled?

What Is 'The Alaskans'?

Premiering in October 1959, The Alaskans was a series set at the height of the Klondike Gold Rush as adventurers Silky Harris (Moore), Reno McKee (Jeff York), and singer Rocky Shaw (Dorothy Provine) traveled across the untamed Yukon Territory, particularly Skagway, Alaska. The trio, of course, was in search of a fortune to call their own, and with so much of the Alaskan wilderness fairly desolate and unpopulated, it seemed like they might get their chance. But this group wasn't too fond of working at all, and instead of staking a claim and digging themselves, Silky and his companions sought other, more clever, ways to make a quick buck. According to Tim Brooks and Earl Marsh in their The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows, 1946–Present, "Silky and Reno would fleece their victims gently and rarely did anything harmful." On the contrary, Ray Danton's Nifty Cronin would live up to his more dishonest name, engaging in criminal acts to prop himself up higher.

Airing Sunday nights just after Maverick, The Alaskans never really found the right audience, nor did it stand apart enough from its contemporaries. It didn't help that they built the wintry frontier in the Los Angeles heat. "They built Alaska on the studio lot in California, sprinkled it with dried salt and white corn flakes and there we were, snowbound," Moore revealed on his official website years later. "You can imagine dashing around in thick, heavy furs and gloves, pretending to be icy cold - while the Californian sun is gently turning you into fried meat." But it was more than that. The show itself never tried to be unique compared to other Western productions. Instead of taking advantage of the peculiar Alaskan setting, The Alaskans just felt like another Western set in the desert, just with fake snow replacing the sandy exterior.

'The Alaskans' Stole Their Ideas From Other Shows, Like 'Maverick'

But according to Roger Moore, there was another reason that The Alaskans could never truly "stand out." "It was the scripts," Moore revealed years later on his website. "The writer's strike had led the studios to juggle all sorts of ways. An old Bronco script would interchange with an Alaskans or Maverick. In some cases even the dialogue stayed unchanged." [source] Bronco, of course, was a spin-off of the hit Western series Cheyenne, which was the first of its kind in terms of one-hour dramas. In a 2007 Q&A with the actor, Moore elaborated on this fact, highlighting once again the stark connections to Maverick. "Quite often I [realized] that we were filming Maverick scripts, with the names changed. It wasn't particularly good, and didn't play outside the US."

Examples of this include "Odd Man Hangs" and "Kangeroo Court," which on Maverick were originally titled "High Card Hangs" and "The Spanish Dancer" respectively. Scripts from the series Sugarfoot, another Western with a direct connection to Cheyenne, were also incorporated into The Alaskans, particularly the episodes "The Bride Wore Black" and "White Vengeance" (originally "Man Wanted" and "Ring of Sand" on the other series). At least six episodes of The Alaskans were derived directly from either Maverick or a Cheyenne-related series, and nearly all of them aired in the back half of the show's 37 total episodes. Whether this was done simply due to the writer's strike or in response to the poor ratings from critics is unclear, but it had enough of an impact on Moore that he grew tired of The Alaskans.

But that wasn't the only thing Moore grew tired of while working on this ABC series. Over the course of filming the show's first and only season, Moore slowly fell in love with his co-star, Dorothy Provine (of That Darn Cat fame), much to the dismay of his then wife, Dorothy Squires. According to Moore, Squires confronted him one night by revealing that he'd been calling out the name "Dorothy" in his sleep. "That's your name!" the actor replied. "'You know very well (or words to that effect),'" Moore recalled Squires stating in return. "'You never call me Dorothy. You call me Dot!'" This ultimately led to Moore confessing his love for Provine to his wife, who left him soon after. It seems like The Alaskans garnered a lot more controversy than just reusing old television scripts.

Roger Moore Left 'The Alaskans' for 'Maverick' but Eventually Turned to Spy Pictures

Of course, in reusing old Maverick scripts in particular, Warner Bros. used those episodes of The Alaskans as almost a testing ground for Moore's acting prowess. Following the cancelation of The Alaskans in 1960, Maverick star James Garner, who played the titular Brett Maverick, exited his own series following the third season. Though Jack Kelly had been Bart Maverick since Season 1, Jack Warner in particular wanted Moore for the part of Brett and Bart's cousin, Beau Maverick, despite having guest appeared as a different character earlier in the series. "[Warner] said the reason I had to be in Maverick was that the sponsor had agreed to continue the series on their air-time if I was in," Moore revealed years later on his website, admitting that he was less than pleased with his part in the series. As the studio continued to interfere with Maverick's production, Moore had enough. Eventually, after headlining much of Season 4 alongside Jack Kelly, he was released from his contract and free to pursue other ventures.

After some other television and feature film ventures, Moore got his big break in landing the role of Simon Templar on The Saint, a crime drama series that ran for 118 episodes in the late '60s, paving the way for his role as James Bond in 1973's Live and Let Die. From there, Moore played 007 in seven different pictures through 1985's A View to a Kill, tying with Sean Connery as the actor to play the character in the most film appearances (including Connery's non-Eon film, Never Say Never Again). While it's not accurate to say that Moore wouldn't have played James Bond had he not been in The Alaskans, it is true that he would never have starred in Maverick for a season had he not first ventured to the Alaskan frontier... Well, at least the Hollywood version of it.

