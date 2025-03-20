Robert De Niro is an actor who is synonymous with the crime/gangster genre in some fans’ minds. He’s been a part of films like The Untouchables, The Irishman, Goodfellas, The Godfather 2, and many more which showcase his range and prowess. So to have a movie where De Niro is in a dual role of warring gangsters seems like a crowd puller but that’s not the case. De Niro’s latest gangster drama The Alto Knights has garnered a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Directed by Good Morning, Vietnam, and Rain Man filmmaker Barry Levinson, the movie casts De Niro as not one, but two real-life figures from the world of organized crime during the mid-1900s. He plays mob bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, giving him a rare chance to act opposite himself in a film that follows the attempted assassination of Costello by Genovese. Speaking of dual roles, De Niro previously explained, "The idea of playing the two different characters was intriguing to me. They're like two different sides of the same coin. One is more rational, more diplomatic. That's the Costello character. The Genovese character is more erratic, more impulsive."

Robert De Niro’s Double Role Disappoints

The movie seems to have not taken with the critics. However, the audience has yet to chip in their opinion. Along with a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score, Metacritic has assigned the movie a 47/100 indicating "mixed or average" reviews. In Collider’s review Aidan Kelley questions the need for De Niro to play the double role, writing,

One may be wondering why the decision to have the actor play two separate characters to begin with. It's a fair question, but the thematic weight behind the movie feels nonexistent and superfluous. There doesn't seem to be any clear reason why Vito Genevese couldn't have been played by one of the many great heavies who have played villainous mobsters on countless occasions, making this all feel more like a gimmick than anything else.

Along with De Niro, the movie also stars Debra Messing as Frank's wife Bobbie Costello, Cosmo Jarvis as Vincent Gigante, Kathrine Narducci as Vito's wife Anna Genovese, Michael Rispoli as Albert Anastasia, boss of the Anastasia family. Further rounding off the cast Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, James Ciccone, Wallace Langham, Belmont Cameli, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto, and many more.

The Alto Knight debuts in theatres on March 21. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.