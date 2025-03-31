After delivering a terrible opening weekend haul last week, the gangster film The Alto Knights sealed its fate with a humongous drop in its sophomore frame. The movie fell by 65% this weekend, essentially ensuring that it will not pass the $10 million mark at the domestic box office. It isn't making much noise internationally either, and after 10 days of release, the movie still hasn't recovered even a fifth of its reported budget. The Alto Knights stars Robert De Niro in a dual role as two mobsters, and is directed by the veteran Barry Levinson. It's the second Warner Bros. flop of the year already, after Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.

With $5.5 million domestically and another $3.4 million from overseas markets, The Alto Knights has grossed a combined total of just under $9 million at the worldwide box office so far. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, and was given a proper theatrical roll-out in over 2,600 domestic locations. It's playing in more theaters right now than Captain America: Brave New World, and even this week's new release The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, which exceeded expectations with an $11 million opening weekend haul.

W.B. has attracted negative press for its attitude towards theatrical exhibitions. After the tragic pandemic period, during which the management made the controversial decision to release every film on the studio 2021 slate directly on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, further controversy erupted over the treatment of Clint Eastwood's Juror No. 2. The courtroom drama was given a token theatrical release by W.B. last year, despite excellent reviews and enthusiastic audience response. Despite these self-imposed restrictions, Juror No. 2 ended up grossing $25 million worldwide. Some months before that, W.B. also distributed Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which tanked theatrically and stymied plans for sequels.

Can W.B. Bounce Back After a Poor Start to 2025?