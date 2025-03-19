Martin Scorsese may have directed some of the greatest crime dramas ever to be created, but Robert De Niro starred in most of them. The unofficial trilogy of Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman is a testament to that fact, and that doesn't even include other classics like Scorsese's early hit Taxi Driver and his recent epic Killers of the Flower Moon. This probably sounds like Cinema Snob 101 material, but the reason we bring it up is because any film that casts Robert De Niro in a gangster film is inevitably going to draw comparisons to those aforementioned masterworks. That is certainly a fate that The Alto Knights is unlikely to escape.

Directed by Good Morning, Vietnam and Rain Man filmmaker Barry Levinson, The Alto Knights sees De Niro star as not one, but two real-life figures from the world of organized crime during the mid-1900s. It's not the first time we've seen this in a gangster movie, such as with Tom Hardy's Legend, but the concept does give the legendary actor a chance to showcase a great level of range. Sadly, as intriguing of an elevator pitch as the film may be, The Alto Knights never quite delivers an engaging crime story nor does it justify its ambitious core concept.

What Is 'The Alto Knights' About?

The Alto Knights takes place at the absolute height of organized crime, when the Mafia's presence and reach across the United States was practically omnipresent. Still, the epicenter of this crime wave can be traced back to New York City, where two crime bosses (both played by Robert De Niro) will go from lifelong friends to bitter enemies. One side of this coin is Frank Costello — a well-respected member of the community who takes great lengths to keep his dealings in organized crime hidden under a facade of philanthropy. The other is Vito Genevese — an outspoken Mafioso who wants to get everything he wants by any means necessary. When the two have disagreements about how their crime families should move forward in life, it leads to a deadly rivalry that puts the entire Mafia organization in the crosshairs.

One might think that The Alto Knights gives Costello and Genevese an equal amount of screen time and agency in the story, but that's not exactly what the film does. Instead, Costello is directly depicted as the main protagonist who gets his entire history (and we do mean his entire history) while Genevese is portrayed as more of a shadowy villain. That's a bit of a shame, as this seems like a story that is perfectly suited for a dual narrative (or rather a dual narrative similar to something like Ron Howard's Rush) where Costello and Genevese are treated as having equal importance in this tale. Not to mention, it results in Costello's story feeling overdeveloped with too much filler, while Genovese's story feels undercut by minute details.

Apart from the film's core narrative struggling to give its central characters their due, Robert De Niro is doing his best to bring these characters to life. He's surprisingly convincing as two separate individuals. Frank Costello is essentially Robert De Niro just playing himself, while Vito Genevese exudes a more over-the-top persona in the vein of De Niro's frequent co-star Joe Pesci. The prosthetics on De Niro when he's Vito Genevese aren't always the most convincing, but The Alto Knights does overall succeed in making these feel like two distinct individuals despite being played by the same actor.

So... What Exactly Is the Purpose of Robert De Niro Playing Two Characters in 'The Alto Knights'?