After playing a Bond villain in the Daniel Craig-led franchise, Rami Malek is ready to take on the shoes of an undercover spy in The Amateur. Much like the title hints at, the upcoming thriller will have the actor playing an agent with no on-the-field experience. His character, Charles Heller, is actually a CIA decoder who loses his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) after a terrorist attack. Determined to take down the people responsible for killing his soulmate, the protagonist soon shows that he is much more equipped for this mission than those around him deem him to be. With a lot of training, Charles learns the ropes of being a spy and takes full advantage of his cyber skills when orchestrating his masterful revenge plan.

Based on a classic novel of the same name, The Amateur will arrive in theaters in the coming year and by the likes of it, Malek's character in the film is bound to remind audiences of his renowned performance in Mr. Robot. For those eager to watch a high-stakes espionage thriller, here is everything we know so far about this anticipated project, including plot details and casting info.

Although it was originally reported that The Amateur would land in theaters on November 8, 2024, 20th Century Studios decided to postpone its release to next year. The film is now scheduled to come out on April 11, 2025. Malek's spy movie will dispute the box office with another thriller entitled Drop, arriving on the big screen on the same day. It is led by The White Lotus' breakout star Meghann Fahy, and it follows a widowed mother as she goes out on a date for the first time in years and is terrorized by texts on her phone, threatening to kill her child if she doesn't follow instructions properly.

6 What Is 'The Amateur' Rated?

The Amateur has been rated PG-13 by the MPA for "some strong violence, and language."

5 Watch the Trailer for 'The Amateur'

The official trailer for The Amateur came out back in November, and it gives us an inside look at Malek's latest project. In it, he plays a brilliant CIA decoder named Charles Heller, whose life turns upside down when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. Compelled to take revenge on those who were behind her death, the protagonist requests the CIA to let him go on a secret mission.

Although his supervisors are initially reluctant to let him track down the killers, they eventually cave in and set Charles up for training. As the trailer leads us to believe, it won't be easy for the main character to learn how to kill after working behind a computer for most of his career. Yet, his tech-savvyness proves to be a valuable asset when he finally goes on his undercover mission. When the clip shows him pressing a button and a massive swimming pool falls apart, audiences know that things are about to get real.