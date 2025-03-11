We’re now exactly one month away from the worldwide debut of The Amateur, and 20th Century Studios is celebrating by releasing a new look at the upcoming star-studded spy thriller. The new behind-the-scenes featurette shows stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, and Laurence Fishburne all discussing the movie, which Malek hails as a “more sophisticated” action thriller than fans are accustomed to. The Amateur, which also stars Jon Bernthal, Julianne Nicholson, and Holt McCallany, follows a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the agency into training him to go after a group of terrorists who killed his wife. The film is based on the novel by Robert Littell, with Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli adapting the screenplay, and James Hawes directing, who also shares a word in the newly-released featurette.

Hawes has been directing both full-length features and episodes of TV shows for more than 20 years now, and some of his more recent work came from directing the entire first season of Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ original espionage series starring Gary Oldman. Hawes also recently worked with Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins for One Life, the biopic that earned over $56 million at the global box office. He even stepped into the world adapted by Bong Joon Ho when he directed three episodes of Snowpiercer, the spin-off of Joon Ho’s Chris Evans-led film that ran from 2020 to 2024. In addition to directing two episodes of Black Mirror, the Netflix original dystopian sci-fi series, Hawes has also been set as the director of at least two episodes of Lanterns, the upcoming DCU series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

‘The Amateur’ Cast Is Booked and Busy

The Amateur star Rachel Brosnahan will be seen later this year as Lois Lane in Superman, the debut feature film from the DCU that will introduce a new roster of heroes. Her co-star Jon Bernthal will make his MCU debut in the next few weeks in Daredevil: Born Again and even lead a Punisher solo project of his own that’s expected on Disney+ next year. Rami Malek has also been set for a role alongside Russell Crowe in Nuremberg, and Laurence Fishburne’s voice will be heard next month in Sneaks, the animated film that also stars Anthony Mackie.

The Amateur hits thetears on April 11. Check out the new behind-the-scenes look at the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.