The time is coming once again to venture into the distinct humor and world of the late author Terry Pratchet. The Amazing Maurice, an animated film set to premiere in 2022, is the adaptation of one of the author’s best-selling children’s novels, and it is part of his Discworld series – a massive shared universe that has all kinds of crazy and funny stories. In this one, a witty cat decides to play a long con but quickly sees his scam go south.

First announced in 2019, The Amazing Maurice has now dropped a first-look official image that, of course, features the title character. He looks a little taken aback by a human interaction. Is the cat who can talk his way out of any situation suddenly at a loss for words?

The Amazing Maurice is set to be a must-watch for fans of both animated films and voice work, since its voice cast is chock-full of A-list actors. Hugh Laurie (House, M.D.) will play the title character, and he is joined by Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who), David Thewlis (Harry Potter film series), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Rob Brydon (Holmes & Watson), and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

Image via Sky Cinema

RELATED: David Tennant Joins Terry Pratchett Adaptation 'The Amazing Maurice'

The animated film is being co-directed by Toby Genkel (Ooops! Noah is Gone…) and Florian Westermann. The latter is making his directorial debut. The screenplay was written by Terry Rossio (Shrek, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest).

This is not the only Pratchett adaptation currently in the works. Season 2 of Prime Video’s Good Omens started production this week. The series also stars David Tennant, whose voice is featured in The Amazing Maurice. Prior to that, Pratchett’s Troll Bridge was adapted into a short film, released in 2019.

The Amazing Maurice is yet to get an official release date.

You can check out the official synopsis below:

Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam inspired by the legend of the Pied Piper – befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm called Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain.

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Set Image Reveals Start of Filming in Scotland Aziraphale and Crowley are back!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email