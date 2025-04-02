The whole point of The Amazing Race is to win, and to do that, you have to be in first place. In The Amazing Race Season 37, there are twists and turns around every corner, so having power is crucial. Ana and Jonathan Towns have held steady at the top of the pack, which has allowed them to earn two key advantages: the Express Pass and the newfound Driver’s Seat. When they arrived at the Roadblock in Bali, they had the ability to be in the Driver’s Seat and assign the amount of rice threshing the other team’s would have to complete. The twist, new to the season, was quite intriguing. Sure, you can chalk it up to being unable to know how to correctly use it due to lack of precedent, but the domino effect that Jonathan and Ana created ended up being more than a detriment for the rest of their race.

Having power is a double-edged sword on The Amazing Race. Putting your rivals at a disadvantage comes at a cost. You can’t call the husband and wife duo villains, but you can question what they gained from their decision. They now have the biggest target on their back because of a foolish decision. It's time to anazlye exactly why they did what they did and the prospective fall out it's destined to create.

Jonathan and Ana Mismanage This 'The Amazing Race' Twist

Image via CBS

The married couple from Pomona, California, has proven that they are strong contenders to win The Amazing Race. They've worked well as a team, with Jonathan being a strong source of encouragement to his wife. Especially when it came to Ana and their chance to earn the Express Pass. Once they had that advantage, they didn't let the power get to them. They just continued to truck along, proving that they were a dominating force in this game. But then, one leg in Bali changed their entire identity.

So far this season, The Amazing Race has lived up to its name as the "Season of Surprises." The newfound Driver's Seat twist is part strategy, part social. Unfortunately for the Towns, they mismanaged the latter. Big time. With their newfound power, they had to determine how much work each team would have to do at the Roadblock, either 15 lbs, 20 lbs., or 25 lbs. If you watch the events as presented, they used some strategy to handicap the teams that they deemed to be their biggest threats due to proximity. However, it's a questionable decision as some teams were quite far behind.

As it played out, they gave themselves the lowest amount, their closest teams the highest, and then “accidentally” gave Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, the last place team, the most. Don't call it a learning curve. It was a terrible move. But upon starting the task, Ana decided it was too hard, so she and Jonathan used the Express Pass to not do the task at all. In most cases, this should not only catapult them farther in the lead, but it just backfired. It ended up being blown as Lori Thompson dominated the task, allowing her and Scott Thompson to catch up. The problem with Ana and Jonathan’s move is it didn’t pay off and only created enemies.

Jonathan and Ana Put a Target On Themselves