Diehard reality television fans love it when they see some of their favorite personalities crossover to other franchises. When it comes to The Amazing Race, the show has been ripe for massive crossovers! From other series to The Amazing Race and vice versa, the show is the perfect test of true grit and relationships. What better way to see if you can make it than racing around the world for a million dollars!

When it comes to crossover contestants on The Amazing Race, there are a handful of stars. In fact, there was an entire season comprised of teams made up entirely from The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother. Since that was a special season, we will not be discussing those stars here. This list is a celebration of the reality racers who competed in a regular season. And let's just say, it's a pretty hefty list!

10 Alison Irwin

'The Amazing Race 5'

Image via CB

Fresh off of her time as the runner-up on Big Brother 4, Alison Irwin made history as the first racer to have originally appeared in another reality franchise. As the dating couple, Big Brother fans were familiar with Donny Patrick when he made a brief appearance on the program discussing Alison's cheating. Well, that appearance should have been a precursor to their performance in The Amazing Race 5.

The couple started off strong, winning the first leg of the race. But the race could not contend with their constant bickering. Alison and Donny essentially went from first to worst, having been eliminated in the second leg. The couple broke up following The Amazing Race, proving that the race can easily destroy a relationship. After The Amazing Race, Alison Irwin went back to compete in Big Brother All Stars.

Big Brother Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator Cast Julie Chen Moonves Rating Seasons 25 Studio Writers John de Mol Network CBS Directors Mark W. Roden , Quinn Saunders Showrunner Allison Grodner Expand

9 Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca'

'The Amazing Race 19'

Image via CBS

Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca will forever be remembered for winning their respective seasons of Survivor. They will most certainly not be remembered for their poor performance on The Amazing Race. Being part of the old-school group of Survivor winners, they were both competitors in Survivor: All Stars. From there, they began dating, which led them to The Amazing Race. Hoping to fly under the radar in the race, the other competitors instantly recognized their star power.

They held their own in the first leg, but by the second leg, the Survivor winners fell flat. Perhaps their time in Africa and the Amazon didn't prepare them for paying attention to rules. After losing a clue and not reading the sign properly, Ethan and Jenna were forced to backtrack twice, causing them to 10th place, where they were recipients of the Double Elimination. They did make history as the first pair to be eliminated without coming in last place. After their time on The Amazing Race, they broke up. While Jenna has been out of the reality TV spotlight, Ethan Zohn returned to Survivor for the fortieth season, Survivor: Winners at War.

Survivor Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

8 Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt

'The Amazing Race 33'

Image via CBS

Dating reality stars seems to be the recipe for success on The Amazing Race. And by a recipe for success, I mean perfect candidates to exploit their relationship for the screen. Enter Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt. Previously coming in third place on the American version of Love Island, the new couple tested their relationship on Season 33 of The Amazing Race. To say that Love Island is different from The Amazing Race is an understatement. The villa allows you to have more casual conversations. The Amazing Race prompts massive red flags to pop up. Caro wasn't the best partner.

She was not supportive of Ray, blaming him for any issues they faced. Unfortunately, The Amazing Race 33 was put on hiatus in the middle of the game due to COVID 19. When they were discharged, they became one of three teams that were unable to return to the competition when they resumed filming a year later. In addition to the pair breaking up, Caro's work visa expired, causing her to be unable to return to the United States due to travel restrictions. The couple were featured on Ex on the Beach 5, which was filmed prior to the resumption of their season of The Amazing Race.

Love Island Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

7 Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

'The Amazing Race 25'

Image via CBS

Survivor fans will forever remember Survivor: South Pacific as the Ozzy Lusth and Coach Wade show, but the season did produce some interesting characters. For Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson, they were able to bring their love off the island and into the real world. From there, the engaged couple put their wedding plans on hold when the opportunity of The Amazing Race arose.

Their competitive nature sometimes got the best of them, having almost been eliminated in the first leg of The Amazing Race 25. Having a major battle with Shelley Porter and Nici Porter, the mother-daughter opted for revenge when they retaliated with a U-Turn. One mat spat cost Keith and Whitney the entire game. Since the race, Keith and Whitney have gotten married and welcomed a baby boy to the family.

6 Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd

'The Amazing Race 16'

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are the sweethearts of Big Brother. Having originally met on Big Brother 11, the darlings of the house took their relationship over to The Amazing Race 16. While they were lovey-dovey in the Big Brother house, the tension and pressure of the race started to show the potential cracks in their relationship. Despite falling to last place during the fourth leg, they were saved by a Non-Elimination Leg.

Their communication became a major struggle for Jeff and Jordan as navigation woes and a pesky champagne tower resulted in their seventh-place finish. The negative moments on The Amazing Race were not a deal-breaker for the couple as they remained together. They returned to the Big Brother house to compete on Big Brother 13. Jeff proposed to Jordan during Season 16 following challenge hosting duties. The happy couple is still going strong and a reminder as to why Big Brother marriages last!

5 Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

'The Amazing Race 20;' 'The Amazing Race All-Stars'

First there was Jeff and Jordan. Then there was Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly. Having first met during Big Brother 12, Brendon and Rachel were another pair that proved love can last, no matter what reality TV throws at them. Following another run in the Big Brother house together for Season 13, which Rachel won, the couple brought their highly competitive nature to The Amazing Race 20. Rachel's time on Big Brother was certainly a precursor to how she would act on The Amazing Race. She and Brendon constantly found themselves at odds with various other teams. Rachel's desire to win pushed the pair to bicker quite often, which led to meltdowns and breakdowns that Big Brother fans fondly knew. Perhaps it was the two times in the Big Brother house that gave them the experience to handle the pressure of the race. They got to the final leg, but one fatal mistake caused them to finish in third.

A few seasons later, Brendon and Rachel were invited to compete in the second iteration of The Amazing Race All-Stars. Having recently been married, the happy couple vowed to play smarter and stronger. It proved beneficial as they not only won three separate legs, they made history on the show as the first time to make the final three twice. They made enemies with their fellow racers, and it was their old ways that caused them to finish in third place again. For Rachel, this was certainly not her last stint on reality TV. Or The Amazing Race. She returned to compete alongside her sister and fellow Big Brother houseguest Elissa Slater on the all-reality star edition of The Amazing Race. She also appeared on Snake in the Grass and in the first season of The Traitors.

4 Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf

'The Amazing Race 30'

When it came to Big Brother 19, it was, to put it nicely, a trainwreck. With horrid gameplay and a complete lack of niceties, the season is considered one to forget. Regardless of it all, the season did feature a plethora of showmances, one of whom was Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Cody was known for being completely serious and never cracking a smile.

Jessica was seen as a threat and was evicted right before the jury phase. With Cody stuck in the jury, the two were briefly separated, but their love survived, allowing them an invitation to compete on The Amazing Race 30. This game proved much more beneficial for the pair as they dominated the game. Unlike their time on Big Brother, Cody and Jessica were able to build some crucial alliances that helped them to the final leg. In the end, Cody and Jessica were victorious, winning The Amazing Race, becoming the first reality pair to win.

3 Rob and Amber Mariano

'The Amazing Race 7;' 'The Amazing Race All-Stars'

Image via CBS

Following their whirlwind romance on Survivor: All Stars that led to a proposal at the live reunion, Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich officially became Survivor's official sweethearts. The soon-to-be Marianos were whisked over to The Amazing Race as the first Survivor pair to compete on the show. With their stock quite high, many of their fellow racers were not thrilled that they were there, especially since Amber had just won Survivor with Rob as the runner-up. Their competitiveness, well, Rob's, put a target on their back. The one thing that went in their favor was Survivor being a worldwide phenomenon, having been recognized by locals who helped them along the way. With another million-dollar prize on the line, their cutthroat nature helped them reach the final leg, but they came just short, losing to Uchenna and Joyce Agu.

Now officially married, Boston Rob and Amber returned for the first iteration of The Amazing Race: All-Stars. Once again, their strong performance prowess nailed a massive target on their backs. With some of the old-school era's biggest names back for this season, the battle to win was harder than ever. After a brutal mistake that forced them on the second charter to Argentina, it was a race not to finish last. Once again, they had Uchenna and Joyce to fend off. Unfortunately, they were shockingly eliminated, placing eighth. Becoming one of the biggest reality stars of the new millennium, Boston Rob continued to dominate television screens, competing three more times on Survivor, with one extra appearance as a mentor alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine. He is also set to appear in the third season of The Traitors. Amber Mariano eventually returned to play Survivor again in Survivor: Winners at War.

2 Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

'The Amazing Race 34'

Image via CBS

On Big Brother 23, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss were the victims of the exceptionally strong Cookout alliance. They made their relationship official after the game and were eager to test their new love on The Amazing Race 34. Both strong competitors, they became a formidable team after winning the first leg of the race.

Utilizing what worked for them on Big Brother, they were able to use their strategic minds and social game to get ahead of the other racers. They easily walked away with the prize, becoming the second Big Brother team to win The Amazing Race. Derek also happened to compete against other reality stars on the inaugural season of The Challenge: USA.

1 Will Jardell and James Wallington

'The Amazing Race 32'

Image via CBS

Not all reality stars meet and fall in love on their respective shows. Such was the case for Will Jardell and James Wallington. Prior to The Amazing Race, Will Jardell competed on Cycle 21 of America's Next Top Model. James Wallington appeared in the shortlived series Capture. Being such big superfans of the game, Will and James maintained that a strong alliance was the way to victory. Forming the Mine Five alliance, they used a unique strategy of sharing answers with one another in order to knock out the other teams outside their alliance.

While considered controversial to some, their tactics proved beneficial as it gave them the lead in the final leg and victory of the season. At the finish line, Will proposed to James in a beautifully emotional moment, a first on the franchise. James later went on to compete on The Challenge: USA.

The Amazing Race Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 5, 2001 Creator Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Cast Phil Keoghan Main Genre Adventure Seasons 36 Studio CBS Expand

Keep Reading: 10 Reasons Why 'The Amazing Race' Deserves More Love