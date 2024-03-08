With many considering it CBS's best-unscripted show, The Amazing Race has provided boundless life-affirming moments across its 35 seasons to date since 2001, that will live in the hearts of viewers forever. From the heart-pounding race to the finish in Season 2 to the iconic cast of Season 35, The Amazing Race has treated millions to a joyful blend of high-octane reality action and personal relationships that can warm even the coldest of hearts, leading to a staggering 15 Primetime Emmy wins to date as well as a plethora of other awards.

With many captivating seasons of exciting reality television behind it, and with the promise of endless twists and turns in every single episode, it is no surprise that the series was renewed for Season 36, with its popularity currently as high as ever. So, with that in mind, and with a $1 million prize on the line, here is everything we know about The Amazing Race Season 36 so far.

The Amazing Race Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations. Release Date September 5, 2001 Creator Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Cast Phil Keoghan Main Genre Adventure Seasons 36 Studio CBS

When Does 'The Amazing Race' Season 36 Premiere?

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race Season 36 will officially premiere on March 13, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, The Amazing Race Season 36 will air live on CBS, with the first episode a 90-minute special that will directly follow a new episode of Survivor 46. Each of the new season's episodes, subsequently an hour long each, will be available to stream on Paramount+ after release, as well as on the CBS website. All previous seasons of the series are available to stream on Paramount Plus, with CBS even uploading several full episodes to their YouTube channel.

Watch on Paramount+

Is There a Trailer for 'The Amazing Race' Season 36?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yes! Available to watch above, the official trailer for Season 36 of The Amazing Race is brimming with joy, proving, as every season of the show does, that, in a media landscape often dominated by the dark, we all still love to see the light. The trailer gives us our first glimpse of the new duos taking on this year's challenge, with just as much time given to the beautiful scenery, the tough challenges, and the race itself as is given to the heartwarming relationships between the contestants. With 35 seasons in its rearview mirror, this trailer certainly confirms to fans that Season 36 will be just as exhilarating and joyous as ever.

Who Is Competing in 'The Amazing Race' Season 36?

Image via CBS

Once again, host Phil Keoghan will be back to help guide each of the teams towards glory, providing charisma and charm along the way. Casting for Season 36 took place way back in 2022, with each of the contestants having to keep quiet about their involvement in the show until the season finally airs, meaning this year's batch will have been patiently waiting for almost two years. The official list of contestants includes:

Michelle and Sean (Married)

Maya and Rohan (Siblings)

Kishori and Karishma (Cousins)

Chris and Mary (Father and Daughter)

Juan and Shane (Best Friends)

Danny and Angie (Mother and Son)

Derek and Shelisa (Married)

Yvonne and Melissa (Dating)

Ricky and Cesar (Dating)

Sunny and Bizzy (Best Friends)

Anthony and Bailey (Brothers)

Amber and Vinny (Dating)

Rod and Leticia (Married)

If you fancy partnering up and trying your hand at winning The Amazing Race, check out Collider's handy behind-the-scenes and beyond-the-finish-line guide for a bunch of tips and tricks.

What Will 'The Amazing Race' Season 36 Be About?

Image via CBS

Each year, the pairs of contestants travel across a range of gorgeous settings, with Season 36 no different. Starting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, they are then expected to travel across Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Philadelphia, on the hunt for glory. Interestingly, this season was filmed before Season 35, which means that, instead of commercial air travel, the teams will travel via chartered means. Although we don't know what will happen in each episode yet, we do know that episode one, titled "You can't cry while you're driving", will include "a Mexican rodeo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico", "paragliding in Colombia" and "rally car racing in Argentina", certainly setting the precedent for a whole host of eye-popping challenges as the season continues.

For those who need a refresher on what the series is all about, the official Amazing Race Season 36 synopsis from CBS reads:

"This season, 13 teams will embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize."

Who are the Creators of 'The Amazing Race'?

Image via CBS

Series creators Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster will be back to steer the ship once again for the 36th season, with the latter continuing to direct the series, having directed 395 episodes to date, although host Phil Keoghan has directed 17 episodes himself since 2022, with it expected for him to continue that role into future seasons. Executive producers on the series include the likes of Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Patrick Cariaga, Mark A. Vertullo, and Phil Keoghan.

Where To Stream Previous Seasons of 'The Amazing Race'?

Image by Jeff Chacon/CBS

If you can't get access to either CBS or Paramount Plus and want to catch up on the many, many seasons of this award-winning series, fear not, as Netflix currently houses Seasons 17 and 31, whilst Hulu is home to seasons 1, 2, 5, 7, 22-27, and 31-33.

Watch on Netflix

Watch on Hulu