Fans of The Amazing Race Season 36, were left in disbelief as they bore witness to the astonishing spectacle of contestants Anthony and Bailey Smith embarking on a detour-switching frenzy not once, not twice, but a staggering four times on the reality competition series! Presented with the daunting choice between two detours—a truck-loading challenge and the culinary artistry of Colombian cuisine—the teams faced a critical decision. While the majority opted for the cooking challenge, the intrepid Smith brothers and married couple Michelle and Sean Clark forged their own path.

Initially grappling with the intricacies of truck loading, both teams found themselves at a loss and opted to switch detours. It was understandable. The truck was loaded with many items and the task seemed quite challenging. However, Anthony and Bailey, clearly out of their depth in the kitchen, stood befuddled before the pans and cooking instructions. Then came the unthinkable twist: rather than attempting to cook and follow the instructions, they inexplicably reverted back to truck loading. Yet, this task proved equally insurmountable, prompting them to do the unthinkable — returning once again to the cooking detour.

All this going back and forth, cost the brothers valuable time and eventually sealed their fate with elimination at the conclusion of episode three. Teams remaining in the competition included much older contestants who are less athletic and fit than the 26-year-old brothers. Among them, 55-year-old Angie butler, a seventh grade teacher who is competing with her son Danny.

Ricky and Cesar who are dating, arrived first to the pit stop and they could hardly believe it. Both admitted that they are not necessarily fit as other teams, which includes best friends and firefighters Sunny Pulver, 41 and Bizzy Smith, 37 and Juan Vila, 29 and Shane Bilek, 29, both Air Force pilots.

Switching Detours Constantly Can Put Contestants at Risk of Elimination on 'The Amazing Race'

While it’s not unheard of for teams to switch detours when facing difficulties, the unprecedented act of switching four times had never occurred before. Often, teams spend excessive time struggling with a detour before realizing its difficulty and opting for an alternative. Thus, teams must make swift decisions upon recognizing the challenges posed by a detour to avoid wasting valuable time. A clear indication that a team may have chosen the "wrong" task is if they observe that no other team has selected the same detour. Typically, teams opt for detours that appear more manageable and feasible. If a team finds themselves alone at a detour or facing only one other competing team, probably, elimination looms ahead.

In episode 4, Michelle, 39, and Sean Clark, 46, faced elimination. They opted for the detour titled "Who’s Feeling Artsy?" wherein one team member needed to locate 12 bronze sculptures and correctly place their names on a map. Sunny and Elizabeth also chose this detour initially but switched to the dance detour after encountering difficulties. Their decision proved successful as they completed the dance routine. Unfortunately, Michelle and Sean, who were competing against cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero at the puzzle detour, finished last and were consequently eliminated.

There were several instances during the competition where it appeared that Karishma and Kishori were on the brink of throwing in the towel. This sentiment was shared by many other contestants in the past who found themselves trailing at the end of the pack. As they observed most teams completing their tasks and heading to the pit stop, the looming sense of impending defeat weighed heavily on their spirits. Despite feeling disheartened, many teams seemed to have resigned themselves to their fate, aware of the unfavorable odds stacked against them. However, those who persevered without giving up had a greater chance of reaching the pit stop before the last team.

It wasn't uncommon for teams en route to the pit stop to encounter obstacles such as getting lost or struggling to complete tasks. Therefore, one of the cardinal rules emphasized throughout the race was to never surrender.

Surprisingly, despite being the longest-running TV show and contestants having access to all episodes for viewing, many arrive ill-prepared. Contestants have been provided with manual transmission cars for years, particularly in European countries. Yet, numerous participants struggle to operate manual vehicles after exclusively driving automatic cars their entire lives. Considering that this skill is likely to be required, it's perplexing why contestants fail to practice before the competition begins.

Team Work and Positivity are Crucial for Winning 'The Amazing Race'

Teams should keep calm and refrain from panicking when trying to navigate in foreign countries. Getting lost on foreign roads is probably the biggest fear of many contestants. However, they can always stop and ask for help and directions from locals.

Another crucial aspect for teams is maintaining positivity and fostering good relationships. It's disheartening to witness teams engaging in bickering or succumbing to pressure. Viewers often observe scenarios where one team member is eager to complete tasks while another has given up. This disparity may stem from a sense of impending defeat or fear or exhaustion. Fans of the show were frustrated to witness Sean Clark, 46, overcome by fear when faced with a mountain descent to a cherry-picking detour due to his acrophobia, or fear of heights. It took his wife Michelle some time to reassure him of his safety. Sean was initially determined not to descend the slope, but Michelle's efforts eventually persuaded him. However, this ordeal cost them valuable time.

Sean is not the first contestant to grapple with acrophobia. Numerous past participants have openly admitted to struggling with a severe fear of heights. Therefore, contestants need to address their fears well in advance of filming. With months between selection and the commencement of filming, contestants have ample time to adequately prepare themselves.

While it may seem logical to assume that younger and more physically fit contestants have a better chance of winning, this is not always the case. Ricky and Cesar defied this assumption by clinching first place twice in episodes 3 and 4. Their success can be attributed to their quick thinking, strategic detour choices, effective teamwork, and unwavering positivity.

The Amazing Race is airing on CBS on Wednesday nights.

