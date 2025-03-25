The Amazing Race may be a race around the world of a million dollars, but it's the experience that bonds two individuals that can be the real prize at the end. Having a close call during Leg 1, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey pushed through and found their footing. But when a game with a ball and foot set them back, it was race to try to make up time.

The dating nurses from North Carolina brought heart to The Amazing Race. Despite their early exit, they are proud of what they accomplished during their three legs on Season 37. As Courtney said, "The race really brings a lot of emotions out of you. As much as you're giving, you get back as well. So, it truly is its name. It's an amazing experience."

Courtney and Jasmin Discuss If Being Nurses Prepared Them for 'The Amazing Race'