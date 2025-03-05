On your mark, get set, GO! The Amazing Race is back again, this time for its 37th season. And it's going to be bigger than it's ever been. With fourteen teams at the starting line, it's officially the biggest cast in the show's history. Family, friends, and partners fill up the roster. Should these teams succeed and reach each checkpoint, they'll be seeing some of the most fascinating places in the world. This season, the racers are set to visit Hong Kong, Japan, France, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, and, for the first time, Bulgeria! Dubbed the "Season of Secrets," expect game-changing twists in every episode.

To keep things spicy, The Amazing Race has decided to get a bit twisted. In addition to the usual race obstacles like the Fast Forward and the U-Turn, racers will experience the newfound Fork in the Round. This will challenge the players to decide which specific route they want to take to the Pit Stop. This will create two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

What Is 'The Amazing Race?'

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race has been taking viewers on a race around the world since 2001. Teams of two tackle obstacles, high-stakes stress, and each other as they hope to beat the other teams at each leg of the race. With clues, challenges, and more along the way, this race is a test of speed, endurance, brains, wit, and a whole lot more. Featuring a Pit Stop at the end of each leg, the winning teams may earn a prize or an advantage before they embark on their next venture. For the teams who arrive last, it's the end of the race. That is unless there is a non-elimination leg, which will incur a penalty the team must overcome. By the final leg, three teams will race to see Phil Keoghan, who will award them a $1million prize. The Amazing Race has been at the reality television forefront, celebrating cultures of the world in a manner no other series has ever done before.

When Is 'The Amazing Race 37' Premiering?

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race Season 37 premieres on Wednesday, March 5 at 9:30 on CBS. Each jam-packed episode will run 90 minutes.

How Can I Watch 'The Amazing Race 37?'

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race 37 will air Wednesdays at 9:30pm on CBS, immediately following Survivor. Following its televised debut, TAR fans can catch all the action by streaming the series on Paramount+. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. At this time, Paramount+ Essential, with ads, begins at $7.99 a month, after a one-week free trial. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, with no ads, begins at $12.99 after a one-week free trial.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Amazing Race 37?'

Not exactly, but The Amazing Race and Entertainment Weekly shared a sneak peek on Instagram into the first five minutes of Season 37. In the teaser, Phil Keoghan reveals some of the mechanics returning to the game, the exquisite locales, and the tension, emotions, and everything that make The Amazing Race one of the most adrenaline-filled series on television. The teams are seen starting their race around the world at the place where movies are made, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "Good luck. Travel Safe. Go!"

Who Is Racing This Season?

Image via CBS

Here's who's running in The Amazing Race Season 37.

Jeff 'Pops' Bailey and Jeff Bailey

Image via CBS

Father and son from St. Louis, MO

Pops Bailey: 65, Lumberjack

Jeff Bailey: 36, Lumberjack

Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden

Image via CBS

Married nurse anesthetists from Philadelphia, PA

Alyssa Borden: 31, Nurse Anesthetist

Josiah Borden: 32, Nurse Anesthetist

Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato