The greatest race around the world is back! Deemed the "Season of Surprises," The Amazing Race Season 37 has already delivered a new and exciting twist that eliminated two teams right off the bat. Journeying from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, the teams began to find their footing as a few racer established their strength as leaders of the pack. Sadly, our two teams eliminated gave it their all, but the twist got the best of them.

The Amazing Race has been taking viewers on a race around the world since 2001. Teams of two tackle obstacles, high-stakes stress, and each other as they hope to beat the other teams at each leg of the race. With clues, challenges, and more along the way, this race is a test of speed, endurance, brains, wit, and a whole lot more. Featuring a Pit Stop at the end of each leg, the winning teams may earn a prize or an advantage before they embark on their next venture. For the teams who arrive last, it's the end of the race. That is unless there is a non-elimination leg, which will incur a penalty the team must overcome. By the final leg, three teams will race to see Phil Keoghan, who will award them a $1million prize. The Amazing Race has been at the reality television forefront, celebrating cultures of the world in a manner no other series has ever done before.

When Can I Watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race Season 37 airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm on CBS.

Where Can I Watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race Season 37 airs every Wednesday on CBS. The Amazing Race is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options available for Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month with ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Stream on Paramount+

Who Is Competing On 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

For the first time ever, 14 teams are heading out on a race around the world. Of the 14 teams, they include friends, siblings, spouses, and more. The 14 teams are Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns, Mark Crawford and Larry Graham, Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas, Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito, Jeff Bailey and Pops Bailey, and Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.

Where Did the Teams Begin Leg 1 on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

To kick off the race, Phil Keoghan met the teams at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Once he said, "Go!" the 14 teams hurried to LAX where they would embark on their first flight of the season.

Where Did Teams Travel to First on Episode 1 of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

Upon arriving at LAX, teams were to book one of two flights to Hong Kong. Once in Hong Kong, they were to travel by Lantau Taxi to the Tian Tian Buddha and climb up the stairs to the clue box. Proving that fears and phobias are no competition, Jackye Clayton was able to overcome her fear of stairs, following a fall in her past. Unfortunately, that put her and Lauren McKinney behind the pack. Upon receiving their clue, teams traveled to Central Piers to take the Sun Ferry to Cheung Chau where they searched the promenade for their next clue. Jonathan and Ana had an impressive lead over every other team, but due to the ferry schedule, they found themselves alongside the majority of the other teams. Having just missed the ferry with the rest of the teams, Jackye and Lauren fell further behind the pack.

What Was The First Roadblock of Season 37 of 'The Amazing Race?'

Image via CBS

For the first Roadblock of the season, one team member had to climb a Cheung Chau Bun Festival bamboo tower at Pak Tai Temple Playground to retrieve their next clue from the top. Participating in this Roadblock were Josiah, Bernie, Brett, Carson, Jasmin, Bridget, Han, Lauren, Ana, Mark C., Erika, Mike, Pops, and Lori. Upon retrieving their clue, teams raced to Lok Kwan Street Park.

What Is the First Twist on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Image via CBS

For the first time in the history of The Amazing Race, teams were faced with the first ever Fork in the Road. The Fork in the Road tasked teams to select one of two challenges, creating two simultaneous races. Seven teams would compete in Sing and seven teams would compete in Dance. The first team to finish each race would earn a prize, while the last team to reach the Pit Stop in both races would be eliminated from the race.

In Sing, teams had to perform a section of Cantonese opera in Cantonese. In Dance, teams had to perform a short lion dance routine. Both groups would be taught by locals and then judged for their performance. Teams participating in Dance were Bernie and Carrigian, Brett and Mark, Carson and Jack, Courtney and Jasmin, Ernest and Bridget, Mark and Larry, and Nick and Mike. Teams participating in Sing were Alyssa and Josiah, Han and Holden, Jackye and Lauren, Jonathan and Ana, Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Scott and Lori. No team was able to earn the clue on their very first try, having to impress the judges multiple times.

Where Was the Pit Stop?

Image via CBS

Upon completion, teams raced to the Pit Stop at the West Kowloon Cultural District. There, teams would be met with two finish mats depending on which Fork in the Road they chose.

Who Arrived First At the Dance Fork in the Road Pit Stop?

Image via CBS

Carson and Jack were the first team to arrive at the Dance Pit Stop. For coming in first in their race, they earned $3,000. The order of arrival of teams that are still in the race from the Dance Fork in the Road were Carson and Jack, Brett and Mark, Enrest and Bridget, Ernie and Carrigian, Nick and Mike, and Courtney and Jasmine.

Who Arrived First in the Sing Fork in the Road Pit Stop?

Image via CBS

Alyssa and Josiah were the first team to arrive at the Sing Pit Stop. For coming in first in their race, they earned $3,000. The order of arrival of teams that are still in the race from the Sing Fork in the road were Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Ana, Scott and Lori, Pops and Jeff, Han and Holden, and Melida and Erika.

Who Was Eliminated From the Race From the Dance Fork in the Road Route?