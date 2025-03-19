From Hong Kong to Osaka, the second leg of The Amazing Race Season 37 saw another music-based challenge following the return of the Intersection. Unfortunately, not every team was able to keep a beat. Highlighting some of Japan's most rich cultural elements, the remaining teams were immersed in the beauty and intrigue of Osaka.

The Amazing Race has been taking viewers on a race around the world since 2001. Teams of two tackle obstacles, high-stakes stress, and each other as they hope to beat the other teams at each leg of the race. With clues, challenges, and more along the way, this race is a test of speed, endurance, brains, wit, and a whole lot more. Featuring a Pit Stop at the end of each leg, the winning teams may earn a prize or an advantage before they embark on their next venture. For the teams who arrive last, it's the end of the race. That is unless there is a non-elimination leg, which will incur a penalty the team must overcome. By the final leg, three teams will race to see Phil Keoghan, who will award them a $1 million prize. The Amazing Race has been at the reality television forefront, celebrating cultures of the world in a manner no other series has ever done before.

Where Did the Teams Travel to on Leg 2 of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

After the Fork in the Road led to two teams being eliminated from the race, the remaining twelve teams began their leg at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, overlooking the Avenue of the Stars. From there, they were instructed to fly to Osaka, Japan, where they were to book flights at the Crocodile Center. Upon arriving in Osaka, teams were sent to Tsūtenkaku Tower for their next clue.

What Was the Next Twist of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

After racing to retrieve their next clue, they were sent to Namba Hatch, where they experienced another twist, the return of the Intersection. The intersection required teams to join together with another team and complete a task. They were to remain in these formations until further instruction. The Intersection pairs were Ernest Cato & Bridget Cato with Brett Hamby & Mark Romain, Carson McCalley & Jack Dodge with Jonathan Towns & Ana Towns, Alyssa Borden & Josiah Borden with Nick Fiorito & Mike Fiorito, Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey with Pops Bailey & Jeff Bailey, Melinda Papadeas & Erika Papadeas with Han Nguyen & Holden Nguyen, and Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigian Scadden with Scott Thompson & Lori Thompson.

What Was the Roadblock for Leg 2 of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

The Roadblock was titled, "Who's ready to beat the competition?" For this leg's Roadblock, the newly-created Intersection teams must send one member of their original team to work together to memorize and perform a taiko drum routine alongside a drum group. The pairs were Alyssa and Mike, Bernie and Scott, Mark and Ernest, Jack and Jonathan, Courtney and Jeff, and Han and Erika. Despite an early lead from the pack, Ernest struggled with the routine, causing both of their intersection teams to fall behind. To everyone's shock, Bernie and Scott not only leaped to the front, but they accomplished their task in one try.

What Was the First Detour of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Following the Roadblock, teams were no longer forced to work as Intersection teams. At the Dōtonbori Bridge, racers experienced their first Detour of the season: Mochi or Mawashi.

Who Selected the Mochi Detour?

In Mochi, teams must pound steamed rice with a large mallet and make twelve mochi balls. Courtney & Jasmin, Melinda & Erika, and Pops & Jeff chose Mochi.

Who Selected the Mawashi Detour?

In Mawashi, both team members had to properly wrap a mawashi on each other and then push a sumo wrestler out of a sumo ring. Alyssa & Josiah, Bernie & Carrigain, Brett & Mark, Carson & Jack, Ernest & Bridget, Han & Holden, Jonathan & Ana, Nick & Mike, and Scott & Lori chose Mawashi.

Where Was the Pit Stop?

For the Leg 2 Pit Stop, racers made their way to Tahoto Pagoda to check in with Phil Keoghan.

