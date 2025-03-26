From Osaka to Kyoto, The Amazing Race Season 37 gave the racers a pause from all things musical for Leg 3. Tapping into some of the classic games and hobbies in Japan, the remaining teams had to keep their cool so as not to fold under pressure. With another team filled with heart having to leave the competition, the race continues to prove that, with a little perseverance, everything can change on a whim.

The Amazing Race has been taking viewers on a race around the world since 2001. Teams of two tackle obstacles, high-stakes stress, and each other as they hope to beat the other teams at each leg of the race. With clues, challenges, and more along the way, this race is a test of speed, endurance, brains, wit, and a whole lot more. Featuring a Pit Stop at the end of each leg, the winning teams may earn a prize or an advantage before they embark on their next venture. For the teams who arrive last, it's the end of the race. That is unless there is a non-elimination leg, which will incur a penalty the team must overcome. By the final leg, three teams will race to see Phil Keoghan, who will award them a $1 million prize. The Amazing Race has been at the reality television forefront, celebrating cultures of the world in a manner no other series has ever done before.

When Can I Watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

The Amazing Race Season 37 airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on CBS.

Where Can I Watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

The Amazing Race Season 37 airs every Wednesday on CBS. The Amazing Race is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options available for Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month with ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Where Did the Teams Travel to on Leg 3 of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Teams began Leg 3 traveling from Tahoto Pagoda in Osaka to Kyoto via bullet train. From there, they were tasked to visit Shimogama Shrine and reveal their next destination via a sheet of fortune paper called o-mikuji. The clue could only be revealed by dipping it in water.

What Was the Next Twist of 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?