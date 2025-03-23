The Amazing Race has been following teams on a race around the world since 2001. Over the years, new twists and changes to the reality competition show have made some seasons better than others. Season 37 of The Amazing Race is already being regarded as one of the best seasons of the iconic globe-trotting series yet, with many fans noting how this season feels like the old-school The Amazing Race that they initially fell in love with. Since its premiere on March 5, Season 37 has seen the triumphant return of airport drama and a classic The Amazing Race twist, and long-time fans of the show are here for it.

'The Amazing Race' Season 37 Teams Battled It Out for the Best Flight

To kick off the second leg of Season 37, The Amazing Race teams had to secure a flight from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan, at the Skywards Travel Agency in the Crocodile Center mall. Instead of simply taking whichever tickets were first offered to them, teams scrambled for the best flight. Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, for example, opted for a flight with a short layover that landed sooner than the earliest direct flight to Osaka. Other teams ended up on the direct flight, which landed thirty minutes later at 6:35 am. When the direct flight filled up, four teams – Erika Papadeas and Melinda Papadeas, Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, and Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden – were left with tickets for the latest flight, which landed over an hour later at 7:55 am.

For teams like Erika and Melinda and Pops and Jeff, simply accepting the latest flight wasn’t an option. Once at the airport, both teams worked with an airport agent in order to switch from the worst flight of the bunch to the one in the middle of the pack. Scott and Lori, on the other hand, gave up trying to secure tickets for a better flight early on, while Bernie and Carrigain argued over who should take the lead while waiting for their departure. While fighting for the best flight used to be the norm on The Amazing Race, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted how the show handled air travel, with one of the changes being that production handled flight bookings for several seasons. Teams booking their own flights returned in Season 35, but it took until Season 37 for teams to really bring the competitive and resourceful spirit of the show back to this aspect of the race, and fans are happy to see it.

Twists Like The Intersection Are Making a Comeback on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37