For 37 seasons, Phil Keoghan has been the steadfast face that teams see at the start of The Amazing Race and on the mat at the end during each leg of the race. Whether his news is good or he's sadly having to let a team know that their time in the race is over, Keoghan's spirit is the heart of the series. Nearing a milestone anniversary soon, The Amazing Race has allowed viewers to see the world through the comfort of their home, all with Keoghan as a guide.

For Season 37, the Emmy-Award-winning host did his homework in order to give fans a "Season of Surprises." With fan-favorite mechanics returning and new twists at every turn, the new season is going to keep fans glued to their screens, eager to see how it all turns out. "We would describe it as a season of big surprises, because Amazing Race is about surprises. Inherently, that's what it is every time they rip and read an envelope, they don't know where they're going, they don't know what they're doing. That's part of the enjoyment," Keoghan says of the new season.

Phil Keoghan Talks What Makes 'The Amazing Race'

Image via CBS

COLLIDER: Phil Keoghan! Congratulations on another season of The Amazing Race. How do you feel coming back for more?

PHIL KEOGHAN: Always excited. I've been doing a lot of press today and always get energized when I know that so many people are anxious to see the show back. It just seems to be one of those shows that's universally liked, and so it makes it easy to get excited just because I know so many people have been looking forward to coming back.

Absolutely. I actually wrote a piece yesterday about the Top 10 reality shows of the 2000s, and of course, included The Amazing Race on there. It really has been one of the most impactful series in the entire genre. What has made the series have such a fruitful longevity?

PHIL: It's unique. It really is unique. I don't know what other shows you had on that list, but I would venture to say that there's nothing else on that list that is like Amazing Race, so even with the top shows that are out there, it has its own lane. It's got a special quality to it that as resonated and is still part of the Zeitgeist. I think the world has gotten a lot smaller since we came on the scene, because the world is communicating more. We're seeing more of the world in content. We're seeing it in our travels. There are more people traveling than ever before, so to me, the show is even more relevant now than it was when it started.

For me, what sets the show part really is the celebration of culture around the world, and you do such a remarkable job sharing the diversity that the world does have to offer. Why is that so important for you and the show to showcase?

PHIL: I think right now, the way the world is now, we need a show like Amazing Race, which shows more of what connects us and what makes us the same, more than content that is about divisiveness and what makes us different. I think we've prided ourselves from day one and always having a diverse cast. Not worrying about who voted for who or who, or who worships who, but more about what do we all have in common and that is, of course, the wonderful human spirit that we've all been given. And in a life to be able to explore it's inherently part of our make up to want to explore and to share and to connect, and so our show is really about focusing on that, and that doesn't mean there are dramas on our show, but those dramas are healthy, competitive dramas rather than all-out divisiveness. At the end of the day, when we gather on the mat, it doesn't matter who we worship or who we've voted for or who we love, it's more about what we all share in common, which is the human spirit.

You've been nearly everywhere. Is there a location that's still on the bucket list as a dream destination?

PHIL: Yes, as a matter of fact. Antarctica has been on my list for almost 40 years, goodness me. I had a trip planned there in my very first job in television. I was a film camera assistant, and I was meant to go, and the trip was canceled. Then subsequently, I've had two other trips with other shows canceled and just recently got an offer to go again, and for a good reason, and so I think you might wish mine actually finally come true.

That's amazing! Congratulations!

PHIL: Yeah, it's been something that I've been wanting to do for a long, long time.

You've watched hundreds of teams race around the world. What makes a good team for The Amazing Race?

PHIL: Well, it's difficult to zero in on the specifics only because if you look at the winners of Amazing Race across the board going all the way back to Rob [Frisbee] and Brennan [Swain] and then looking at our latest winners, they're also different, and they will bring such different qualities. Some have got their with sometimes with poor communication. If you look at the say, Flo [Presenti] and Zack [Behr] in Season 3, they were ready to throw the towel in really, really early. Then you know you go back to a season where you've got the father and son, that's a totally different dynamic. So I don't know if you can sort of pinpoint any specific things. Certainly luck plays a major role in The Amazing Race. Every time you get in a cab, is the driver any good? Is he or she gonna say that they need to stop to get gas cause they didn't fill up, and then that's gonna slow you down. Or you misread some instructions, and you end up driving out of your way for an hour in the wrong direction. So many factors. Yeah, I don't know if I can answer that question precisely.

No, I love that answer. I think that really sums up why this show is so incredible, because you're right, we've had so many diverse winners in strategy, and how they play this game, so I think you're absolutely right for me. I think the important trait is also adaptability.

PHIL: Yes, you gotta be adaptable. I think teams that are also out to have fun, I think that spirit definitely helps. Like if they're focus is on really immersing themselves and enjoying the experience. I definitely think that helps. The better time you're having, I think, the more likely you are to be relaxed. The more relaxed you are, the better decisions I think you're likely to make. Listening to your partner. And seeing them as an equal. Double checking. Reading those clues. I think those are all good things. Stress does not necessarily play that well. I mean it makes a great TV, but it doesn't necessarily play very well and in getting ahead on the race. Sometimes people, when they get stressed, they literally stop thinking straight. So you definitely wanna come in at least agreeing that you're going to focus on the strength of your partner and know when to back away when maybe you're not as strong as your partner on something, and rely on them to help you.

Phil Keoghan Teases 'The Amazing Race 37'