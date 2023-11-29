The Big Picture Being a contestant on The Amazing Race requires being a physically and mentally fit U.S. citizen, along with a strong-willed, outgoing, and adventurous personality.

Highlighting a physical disability, special skill, or overcoming a life-altering experience can significantly increase your chances of being selected for the show.

While the prize money is subject to taxes, winners don't take home the full $1 million, and contestants can end up losing money if they don't secure one of the top three places. Realistic expectations are crucial when participating in the show.

At 35 seasons, The Amazing Race stands as one of the longest-running series on TV. The allure of traveling the world for free and the chance to win a million dollars have attracted countless contestants to the show. However, getting in is as challenging, if not more so, than winning the contest. Every year, tens of thousands of hopefuls try to secure a spot on the reality show, making it the third most popular reality TV show, trailing only Survivor and The Bachelor in application numbers, according to Uswitch, the show receives an average of 34,800 searches for the application form.

So, what does it take to be a contestant? It's relatively straightforward: be a U.S. citizen, over 18 years old (or 21 in some states), and physically and mentally fit. Choose a teammate you know well, not some friend or a cousin you occasionally talk to. You should be strong-willed, outgoing, adventurous, and not camera-shy. Interested participants need to create a compelling video showcasing their personality, ensuring they exude positivity, and include an engaging photo. Once the application is submitted, patience becomes a virtue as hopefuls await a potential call.

Having a Physical Disability Can Be an Advantage in 'The Amazing Race' Selection Process

Highlighting a special skill, sharing an intriguing story, or triumphing over a life-altering experience, such as overcoming cancer or surviving an accident, can significantly enhance your chances of making it onto The Amazing Race. Take, for instance, this season's contestant, Rob McArthur, 48, who is deaf, racing alongside his son Corey McArthur, 25. McArthur doesn't allow his hearing impairment to slow him down and is still in the race as one of the top six teams. Another notable example is Bethany Hamilton, a professional American surfer who survived a shark attack in 2003, resulting in the loss of her left arm. During the 25th season, she competed with her husband, Adam Dirks, and finished in third place. These stories resonate well with the show's casting directors and producers, who know that this is what viewers will find inspiring.

One of the most captivating stories viewers were fascinated by belonged to twin sisters Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, who were separated at birth. The two participated in Season 34 of The Amazing Race and reached an impressive second place. Just a year before embarking on their Amazing Race journey, Bushnell and Sinert didn't know each other at all, residing in different states. Aware of their adoption, they independently took DNA tests for separate reasons, unaware that they would discover an identical twin. Within a year of meeting, at the age of 36, they found themselves chosen as contestants for the CBS show. Stories like theirs resonate strongly with viewers, as they not only witness a pair competing but also observe how relationships evolve. This dynamic adds an extra layer of engagement to the show, making audiences root for contestants beyond the competition itself.

In the current season, there are 13 competing teams including; husbands and wives, best friends, siblings, fathers and daughters, and partners. They embark on a challenging 23,800-mile journey from Los Angeles to destinations such as Thailand, India, Slovenia, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, and eventually return to the United States. They only stay a few days at each destination and quickly continue to the next. This variety adds a unique dimension to the show, showcasing not only physical prowess but also the dynamics of relationships across different bonds. While the race can strengthen relationships through the bonding experience, it can also expose and exacerbate existing issues. Some couples, initially hoping the show would save their failing marriage, have admitted that it didn't work out, leading to divorce.

Uchenna and Joyce Agu, who appeared in season 7, divorced in 2011, citing personal and professional difficulties. In an interview with PEOPLE, Agu admitted: “Before we went on the show, we weren’t sure if we were going to stay together, because we had gone through the demise of the companies that we worked for. Our careers were crumbling, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to overcome our difficulties.” Similarly, Aaron Crumaugh and Hayden Kristianson, who got engaged on Season 6, eventually divorced around 2020. Nicole and Travis Jasper, ER doctors who appeared on Season 23, divorced six years into their marriage.

Contestants Don't Go Home With $1 Million Due To Taxes

While $1 million is a nice sum to win, winners don’t take it all home as it is subject to federal and state taxes. Federal taxes alone can be around 30%, leaving contestants with approximately $700,000. Additionally, some states demand additional tax, like in North Carolina, which will take off $350,000 of the winning. For those not clinching the top prize, the consolation prizes range from $25,000 for the runners-up to $1,500 for the team in 11th place.

Another aspect subject to taxation is the vacations awarded to those who secure first place in each episode. Mark "Abba" Abbattista, a participant in Season 21, revealed in an interview with The A.V. Club that if a contestant wins a trip valued at $10,000, they are required to pay 30% of its value, totaling $3,500. What if the destination isn't of particular interest to the winner? However, there's a strategy to sidestep these taxes: gifting the prizes to someone else. In such cases, contestants can gift up to $13,000 to as many individuals as they desire without incurring gift taxes.

Surprisingly, according to Abbattista, some contestants may actually end up losing money by participating in the show if they don't secure one of the first three places. This is due to contestants needing to take time off work. Depending on their occupation, employment status, and whether they are self-employed or not, they may not be compensated for the time away from work.

While The Amazing Race offers the adventure of a lifetime, a cherished journey you'll fondly recall and share with family and friends, contestants shouldn't rely on it to mend marital issues or secure a blissful retirement. It's a TV contest, distinguished by its remarkable 10 Emmy wins, out of 87 nominations, making it truly unique. However, it's essential to set realistic expectations — it's a captivating experience, not a life-altering endeavor, so set your expectations accordingly.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday on CBS. Past episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

