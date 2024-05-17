The Big Picture Taxi drivers can make or break a race by getting contestants lost or being too slow - which is major source of frustration.

In the high-stakes world of reality television, few competitions rival the adrenaline-fueled excitement of The Amazing Race. The long-running show, now in its 36th season, is extremely popular among viewers. It brings contestants of all ages together to compete for the grand prize of $1 million. However, it takes more than skills, wits, and being in shape to win this competition. It also takes a good amount of luck to win and a lot of it depends on how well your taxi driver can navigate around town.

In the current season, one team learned the hard way that they had lost their place in the race because of a taxi driver, who was either too slow, had mechanical problems or wasn’t familiar with the roads. Then there are also rules you need to follow – such as one's filming crew must be behind them or with the, at all times. Lose them, and the contestants will need to wait for them to catch up. Fans of The Amazing Race watched in frustration as contestants Angie and Danny Butler were waiting for their camera crew to join them. The mother and son were ahead of power couple Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete for first place. One of the rules of the competition show is that contestants can’t continue the race without their camera crew.

The camera crew was following them behind in their own car but then lost them at an intersection. This forced Angie, 55, and Danny, 27, to sit in their car and wait for the crew to catch up with them. It took forever. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams kept passing them and all they could do is watch in frustration.

In an interview with US Weekly, Danny said that he was instructed by the show to say: “Hey, our crew is here.’ Our crew wasn’t there. I don’t know why they decided – maybe it’s because we had waited so long – but they just grabbed another crew that was already there and like, ‘Hey, they’re going to take you down to the beach. So probably about 30 minutes into the detour, I think is when we ended up seeing our cameramen again.”

According to Danny, their crew was lost for an hour and a half. Once they got to the beach for their final detour, there was another crew that offered to film them, but the producers decided they have to wait for their own filming crew. Despite the disappointment, the two don’t have ill feelings toward the production and understand this is part of the rules of the game. But it's a prime example of how even the best strategy can be counterproductive.

There are Several Instances of Bad Luck on 'The Amazing Race'

This isn’t the first time that contestants have been eliminated from the show at no fault of their own. Throughout the 36 seasons of the show, viewers often felt the contestants' tension as their taxi drivers lost their way or had their cars broken down. Amy Purdy and Daniel Gale, who competed in season 21, were the second team to be eliminated. The two actually came in second in leg one of the race and showed great promise to be one of the leading teams in the second episode. However, during their time in Indonesia, their taxi driver got lost and didn’t find Wijaya Motors, where they were supposed to collect their next clue.

Amy who is a motivational speaker, snowboarder, and double amputee, said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the taxi drivers felt very bad about not taking them to their destination. “We ended up changing cabs about three times and we thought we were almost there right of the bat. Every cab driver said: “Yes, I know where I’m going.” So you can only wait for so long before you gotta jump in [another] cab.”

Last year on season 35 of The Amazing Race, mother and daughter, Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera were also eliminated because of bad luck in choosing a taxi driver who didn’t know his way around town. “I remember sitting in the cab and it was going in a circle almost and I was like, ‘What’s happening? Are we going to right way?” she said in an interview with Gold Derby. “He was like, It’s Ok. It’s Ok. I was like, ‘Ok!”

There are many instances on the show where a cab driver costs contestants the race. In season 32, friends Kellie and Lavonne’s taxi driver took a wrong turn and got them lost. In season 3, Andre and Damon, a cop and a firefighter who dubbed themselves “Team 911”, took a cab driver in Morocco who completely took them out of the way until they were stopped by local authorities who seized their passports. They refused, and the production had to intervene. The ordeal made them arrive last and be eliminated.

Many taxi drivers in certain countries the teams visit don’t have GPS in their cars or smartphones with navigation, which makes arriving at their destination challenging if the driver doesn’t know his way around town. There is no way, of course, for teams to know if their taxi driver is experienced and is familiar with the roads or now. It’s the lack of the draw.

None of the above experienced, though, was as bad as James LoMenzo and Mark “Abba” Abbatista. The team of a rock- star and a lawyer, had their worst luck with a taxi driver – one that stole their backpacks which also contained Abba’s passport. During season 21, the two friends left their backpacks in a taxi and ran out to do one of the challenges. They expected the taxi driver to wait for them and take them to the next leg of the race, but he decided to drive off with all of their staff. They could have managed to continue without a new pair of clothes, but they couldn’t continue racing without their passports.

They arrived in the fourth place that day and because one of the rules is that you have to have your passport with you, Host Phil Keoghan sent them to try and locate the taxi driver. They were unable to do so and weren’t able to continue competing without a passport. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Abba said: “As soon as we got out of the car, he drove off; it was a malicious act of theft and not something stupid where we just left our bags somewhere.” In the unpredictable world of The Amazing Race, where contestants compete in the hope of winning the race, it's important to remember that the role of luck is sometimes as significant as skill.

