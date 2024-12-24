Over the last decade, so much has happened to the Spider-Man universe that it can be pretty difficult to keep track of what went down, with whom, and when. One of the actors who entered the franchise and then didn't see their arc fully realized was Felicity Jones (Rogue One). During an episode of Collider Ladies Night to promote her new movie The Brutalist, Jones talked briefly about The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and her role in the superhero movie.

In the Andrew Garfield saga, Jones played Felicia Hardy, the executive assistant of Harry Osborne (Dane DeHaan) who, fans believed, would become a bigger role as the franchise kept going. As we all know, that didn't happen because The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never saw the light of day. During the interview, Jones revealed to Ladies Night host Perri Nemiroff that she wasn't really thinking about Felicia in the long term, but rather just wanted to enjoy the ride. She stated:

“When you see a film and you see the part, you have to be like, 'Okay, I definitely want to do that, and I want to tell that story.' Then, whatever happens, happens. Even though she wasn’t in ['The Amazing Spider-Man 2'] that much, I just kind of liked her vibe, and I had an idea for the look — I wanted her to have this dark brown hair and the fringe. I was in New York for ages because you just appear when you do your little bit. I think I shot six days, but I felt like I was in New York for about three months, which is quite fast, which is no bad thing. So, I had a really good time doing it.”

The Future of Felicity Jones' Character in 'Spider-Man' Was Promising

Even though Jones seems at peace with her character not getting a full arc, Spider-Man fans can't help but feel sorry when they think about the future that Felicia was meant to have in the franchise. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) revealed that, as in the comics, she was destined to become the Black Cat and the franchise was on track to transforming the popular storyline of the Sinister Six into a reality. Needless to say, all of that was scrapped when the franchise was killed and a new Spider-Man played by Tom Holland came onto the scene.

The Spider-Man universe continues moving forward with Sony in pretty unstable ways. While titles like Morbius, Madame Web, and apparently now Kraven The Hunter have failed to impress audiences, the Venom leg of the franchise is alive and well. With a Spider-Man 4 on track for a 2026 release, we have no idea of the direction that the next installments are going to go in terms of an expanded universe.

