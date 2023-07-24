It has been a great year to be a Spider-Man fan. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released this past June to a ton of critical acclaim and box office success. Also, to help heighten the Spider-Mania, Sony dropped Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy alongside The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Venom on Disney+ early this year. Now it’s been announced that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be joining the web-tastic fun on the popular streaming platform on August 11.

Amazing Spider-Man 2's Lackluster Reputation

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is among the wall crawlers' weaker films thanks to the story having too many villains, plot points, and a cliffhanger post credit scene that tried to set up a cinematic universe. However, in the decade since the film's release, it has gained a bit of a cult following. This is mainly due to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s continued great work as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy respectively. Their relationship is what Anchors any goodwill with resistible chemistry that’s to die for. The pair acted their hearts out and their emotional core is what makes this film’s final moments so crushing despite a couple throwing away villains and a lackluster further exploration of Peter’s parents.

Andrew Garfield’s Long Awaited Return as Spider-Man

Another thing that has helped Amazing Spider-Man 2 in recent years was that it ended up not being Garfield’s last time playing the character. To many Marvel fans' delight, the actor would return alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s versions of the hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Seeing the three cinematic Spider-Men together was a theater memory like no other. It was particularly emotional seeing Garfield back in the suit given how his tenure as the famous Web-Head abruptly ended after Amazing Spider-Man 2’s poor reception and box office performance. There were also many nods to that particular sequel with Jamie Foxx’s Electro returning as one of No Way Home's villains and Garfield’s Peter redeeming himself by saving MJ from a near-death experience. Since No Way Home’s release, Garfield’s Spider-Man has been getting a lot of love with new action figures, Funko Pops, and an updated Hot Toy figure.

RELATED: 10 Trailers That Spoiled the Movie's Plot, according to Reddit

When Can We Stream Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Disney+?

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starts streaming on Disney+ Friday, August 11. Now the only Spider-Man universe films missing from the streamer are Far From Home, No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the Spider-Verse duology. While we wait for Garfield's second Spider-Man adventure to hit Disney+, you can view Amazing Spider-Man 2’s original trailer down below.