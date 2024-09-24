Before Andrew Garfield stars in one of the most anticipated romance dramas of the year in We Live in Time, he has a movie that's now more than 10 years old and dominating the streaming charts. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which Garfield stars in alongside Emma Stone and Dane DeHaan, has jumped into the #2 spot in the Peacock top 10, passing its predecessor, The Amazing Spider-Man. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 sees Garfield's Peter Parker, now a veteran Spider-Man, face off against Electro, Green Goblin, and even Rhino, while also dealing with the loss of his dear Gwen Stacy. In addition to Garfield, Stone, and DeHaan, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also stars Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti, and Sally Field, and the film currently sits at a 51% score from critics and a 64% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of any Spider-Man movie.

Marvel veterans Steve Ditko and Stan Lee are credited as writers on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for their work creating the character, and James Vanderbilt, Jeff Pinkner, Roberto Orci, and Alex Kurtzman wrote the script for the film. Kurtzman is best known for his work in the Star Trek franchise, where he's created Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard, all three of which can be streamed on Paramount+. Marc Webb directed The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which is still among his most famous work to this day, in addition to Gifted, the 2017 heartfelt drama starring Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace which has performed admirably on Prime Video. Webb will next direct Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Snow White, which will hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Peacock?

Andrew Garfield's other Spider-Man adventure, The Amazing Spider-Man, falls just short of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, landing in the #3 spot. The Fall Guy, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, continues its impressive run in the Peacock top 10, while Kevin Bacon's classic horror movie, Tremors, also has been a mainstay over the last week or two. Tom Cruise's Mummy film has also found success on the platform despite its low Rotten Tomatoes score, and the Tom Hardy and Austin Butler-led Bikeriders has been a force to be reckoned with for more than a month.

