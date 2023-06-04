Between Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man series and the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios team-up to incorporate Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was, of course, the underdog reboot: The Amazing Spider-Man. In that short-lived film series, Andrew Garfield became the perfect embodiment of Peter Parker. The success of the first film led to a sequel and, somewhere in-between, some premature decisions were made. In June 2013, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 4 were announced, with release dates for June 2016 and May 2018 respectively.

Sony Pictures had a very ambitious plan for The Amazing Spider-Man. Besides the two sequels, the studio also announced a Sinister Six movie to be penned by Drew Goddard and a Venom film to be directed by Alex Kurtzman. The first one was canceled after the commercial failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while the latter was restructured as the Tom Hardy-led Venom to be the start of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was initially delayed to 2018, with the fourth film postponed indefinitely. Eventually, both films were also canceled and Garfield was denied the opportunity to finish his trilogy, which had plenty of stories yet to be explored.

What Would ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ Have Been About?

For the third entry in the series, Marc Webb was set to return as director one last time. His plans included using the Sinister Six, who were supposed to debut in their standalone film before The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The main villain would be a resurrected Norman Osborn, with Chris Cooper to reprise the role. The possibility of having Vulture was also discussed, which would have shown the villain for the first time after John Malkovich didn’t get to portray him in the also canceled Spider-Man 4.

The Amazing Spider-Man stands as the only film series to include Peter’s parents in the story. A reason is given for why they left Peter under the care of Aunt May (Sally Field) and Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen). They were being persecuted, so they had to run away. Sadly, they were later murdered. The mysterious "Man In The Shadows," who eventually became known as The Gentleman a.k.a Gustav Fiers, is assumed to have been involved in their deaths. Along with Norman Osborn, Webb planned for The Gentleman to return. He was portrayed by Michael Massee in both of Webb’s films, appearing to Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) and Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) while imprisoned.

Paul Giamatti stated in an interview with Collider he’d return for the third film as Aleksei Sytsevich, the abominable Rhino. It’s safe to say the character of Mary Jane Watson would’ve finally been introduced. Whether Shailene Woodley would return to play her will remain a mystery. She had filmed scenes for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but they were cut in favor of keeping the focus on Peter and Gwen Stacy’s (Emma Stone) relationship.

What Would ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 4’ Have Been About?

Since Garfield only had a three-picture deal, and Webb was to remain as a consultant past the third movie, the plot for The Amazing Spider-Man 4 is very much speculative. At one point, Garfield commented he’d like to pass the torch to Miles Morales, considering it a “beautiful and important move.” In the comics, Miles debuts as a new Spider-Man after the Peter Parker from his universe dies. This could’ve meant we’d see Parker’s death in the third film and see Miles taking the mantle in the fourth.

In an IGN interview, Denis Leary, who played Captain George Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, commented that plans for the third film involved Peter discovering how to bring people back from the dead. Pairing this information with a supposed leaked email from Sony Pictures producers in which they wanted Emma Stone to return as none other than Carnage, it could be the way the story was planned to go. It’s a far-fetched storyline, but Spider-Man in comics is known for these twists, so maybe it was true.

The Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios deal changed everything related to live-action Spider-Man. In the end, the Tom Holland reboot, though being too close to The Amazing Spider-Man era, succeeded in bringing a real teenager to portray Parker while incorporating him in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Garfield returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the doors of the multiverse have opened an opportunity to finally give the fans what they want. It’s up to Sony Pictures if they eventually decide to explore their own live-action multiverse.