It's no secret that Funko has given a lot of love to Spider-Man. The friendly neighborhood web-slinger has been recreated in many different forms through their Pop! figures, from elaborate Spider-Man: No Way Home figures recreating the final battle against the multiversal villains to collectibles based on the covers of some of his most iconic comic moments. Now, Spidey is once again being featured as part of Target's Marvel Selects line with two new figures, one of which adapts a design from the character's first live-action television appearance, while another depicts a unique variant that dons a costume almost entirely opposite of his usual suit. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the new The Amazing Spider-Man 1977 figure along with a Fantastic Four Spider-Man figure imagining Peter Parker as a member of Marvel's first family.

The first of the two new collectibles honors a live-action Spidey that has been long forgotten by many fans. Before the character became a fixture of the big screen, CBS tried to bring the wall-crawler to the small screen with The Amazing Spider-Man, beginning with a pilot movie in 1977 followed by two short seasons totaling 13 episodes, ending in 1979. Alvin Boretz was tapped to make the primetime series based on Stan Lee's iconic works, with Nicholas Hammond, who also appeared in The Sound of Music and later Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, stepping in to play Peter Parker. The defining aspects of this Peter's homemade suit are apparent, as the figure dons the same belt and high-tech web shooters worn by Hammond. It's a nice nod to a short-lived era of the hero on television that acted as a precursor to bigger and better things.

For the Fantastic Four Spider-Man figure, however, Funko pulled from a much more recent inspiration. His blue and black uniform with a unique black and white spider symbol in the front mimics the suit first donned by Peter in 2020's Fantastic Four Vol. 6, #21. The issue finds the first family in a bind as their fight against a menace in space leaves them underequipped to deal with a crisis back on Earth. To make up for the lack of allies on the ground, they tap Spider-Man and Wolverine to don honorary blue suits and fight alongside them. The suit even managed to make it into last year's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game as an alternate outfit for Peter. Placed upon a stand to show Spidey swinging on his web, the figure stands at 3.3 inches tall and will retail alongside the Amazing Spider-Man figure for $14.99 (USD) apiece.

'Spider-Man' and 'The Fantastic Four' Could Soon Meet in Theaters

It's a good time to be fans of both Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four, considering what's coming soon in the MCU's big-screen efforts. Tom Holland is set to swing back into the title role for a fourth Spidey film on June 24, 2026, picking up after the end of No Way Home and filming is slated to begin next summer. Before that, viewers will get to see Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach team up to take on Ralph Ineson's Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025. While we're not likely to see Holland donning a blue suit to join them anytime soon, there's a chance they'll soon share the screen in the big team-up film Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel's first family is already confirmed to appear, though rumors have indicated that Spidey will make an appearance, something that seems all the more likely when considering his solo film will premiere only shortly after Anthony and Joe Russo's MCU return on May 1, 2026.

Funko's The Amazing Spider-Man 1977 and Fantastic Four Spider-Man figures will be available exclusively at Target and online through the Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the two new items in the gallery above.

