In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) shatters the Multiverse while trying to make the world forget about this secret identity, which leads villains from other realities to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of these villains is Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, a biologist-turned-beast in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, the first movie in Andrew Garfield’s short-lived The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

While the Lizard’s return is exciting for Spider-Man fans, it’s been almost a decade since Ifans brought the characters to theaters. That means not everybody will remember Dr. Curt’s journey from man to monster. So, without spoiling No Way Home’s slithering secrets, we are here to tell you everything you need to remember about Rhys Ifans' Lizard.

Who’s Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. The Lizard?

Dr. Curt Connors is a brilliant biologist who dedicated his life to finding the cure for all kinds of illnesses. To achieve this ambitious goal, Dr. Curt turned his gaze to genetic hybridization, believing with all his heart that mixing human and animal DNA could be the key to freeing humanity from disease. Due to having an amputated arm, Dr. Curt used Oscorp’s laboratories to experiment with lizards, hoping to decode the creatures' ability to regenerate their tails and apply the same principles in human physiology. While working at Oscorp, Dr. Curt starts to mentor a brilliant young man named Peter Parker (Garfield), the son of his long-deceased colleague Richard.

At the same time that Peter goes through his genetic transformation in Spider-Man, Dr. Curt also becomes something more than human. Pressured by Oscorp to start human trials of his unfinished miraculous medicine, Dr. Curt ends up injecting himself with a serum that indeed makes his amputated arm regrow. But, unfortunately, the side effects of the medication also included Dr. Curt’s transformation into a giant lizard with violent tendencies.

Dr. Curt’s transformation is temporary, and he soon reverts to his human form, with only one arm. However, the experience of becoming the Lizard changes Dr. Curt forever. Obsessed with the Lizard’s enhanced strength, agility, and reflexes, the biologist convinces himself that the creature is actually humanity’s next step in evolution. Determined to harness the power of the Lizard, Dr. Curt sets up a makeshift lab in New York City’s sewers while trying to develop a formula that can transform him permanently into the Lizard.

The Lizard and Spider-Man battle several times until they both learn the truth about one another. By then, though, Dr. Curt is too far gone. The biologist finds the formula that turns him into a permanent Lizard. Moreover, Dr. Curt convinces himself he should spread the evolutionary gift of the Lizard, turning everyone into a creature like him. Dr. Curt weaponizes his Lizard serum and tries to release a DNA-changing gas from the top of Oscorp’s main building. Peter stops his old mentor, forcing him to inhale a cure to his Lizard form. Finally, in his human form, Dr. Curt is locked away, deciding to keep the secret of Peter’s identity to himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man doesn’t clarify if Dr. Curt maintains his evolutionary illusions after being arrested. However, the movie underlines how the biologist is just another misguided soul who becomes a villain while trying to do something he believes is for the good of all people. Spider-Man: No Way Home brings Ifans back as the Lizard, which means the good doctor is back to his crusade to force humanity to evolve and become a stronger creature.

