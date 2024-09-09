It's been less than two weeks since all the Spider-Man movies that were streaming on Netflix departed the platform, but that hasn't stopped them from finding success in a new place. The Amazing Spider-Man, the 2012 action adventure flick which sees Andrew Garfield take over the role of Peter Parker from Tobey Maguire, has jumped into the Peacock top 10 (currently #9) after arriving on the platform at the beginning of this month. The film once again tells the origin story of Peter Parker, a New York kid who gets bit by a radioactive spider and gets superpowers, only to clash with Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), a doctor who can turn into a giant lizard. The Amazing Spider-Man currently sits at a 71% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Amazing Spider-Man was written by James Vanderbilt, with Alvin Sargent and Steve Cloves also receiving credit for the screenplay. Vanderbilt is best known for his work writing Zodiac, the 2007 police procedural starring Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. He most recently wrote the scripts for Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2, the buddy comedy films starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston which are currently streaming on Netflix. The Amazing Spider-Man was helmed by Marc Webb, who made his feature debut several years prior on 500 Days of Summer, and also directed Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace several years after in Gifted, the 2017 drama currently streaming on Prime Video.

What Have Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Been Up to Lately?

Both leading stars from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, have each received love from the Academy lately, but only Stone has taken home any hardware. She just won her second Oscar for her performance in Poor Things, the Yorgos Lanthimos-helmed dark comedy which also stars Willem Dafoe. This came seven years after she brought home her first Academy Award for her performance opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land. Garfield has been nominated for Best Actor twice for his roles in Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and tick, tick... BOOM! (2021), but he has yet to bring home the gold. He'll have a chance for another nomination this year for his work in We Live in Time, the romance drama which also stars Florence Pugh.

The Amazing Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone and was written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Marc Webb.

