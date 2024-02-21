The Big Picture Season 36 of The Amazing Race features 13 teams in 90-minute episodes starting March 13th on CBS.

The cast includes a former NFL player, firefighters, a dating couple, and a parent/child duo.

The global adventure will take contestants to Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

The Amazing Race has been a staple on reality television since it began back in 2001. Now, as the show prepares to embark on its 36th season, we have an all-new cast of racers to get fans excited! This season's cast includes a former NFL football player, a firefighter and his wife, and more! There will be 13 teams competing in 90-minute long episodes throughout the entire season, that will begin airing on March 13th on CBS.

“This season of THE AMAZING RACE features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” said executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri in an official statement. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

This season, much like previous seasons, is a global adventure that fans will not want to miss! Starting with a Mexican rodeo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the series will take viewers on a paragliding adventure in Colombia, going rally car racing in Argentina, before eventually making it to the waterfalls of the Dominican Republic and then visiting Rihanna's home in Barbados! Let's meet some of the hopeful racers!

Derek and Shelisa Williams

Two retired members of the police force, Derek Williams and his wife Shelisa Williams are ready to take what they learned from protecting and arming citizens to trek through nature's best. Derek served as the chief of police before he retired, and Shelisa was a sheriff’s lieutenant. Hailing from Alta Loma, California, the two retirees - both in their 50s - have the skills for The Amazing Race and we can't wait to see how far they make it!

Danny and Angie Butler

This season's only mother and son duo - and one of two parent/child teams - Danny Butler and his mother Angie Butler have the brains for the race, but is that going to be enough to make them successful? Danny is a university resident director and his mother, Angie, is a 7th grade teacher. They are from San Diego, California, and Walla Walla, Washington. Danny is 27 years old and his mother is 55 years old. It will be exciting to see how they do in Season 36!

Rod and Leticia Gardner

Sometimes, you want to have a former NFL player on your team. Rod Garner - who used to play for the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs - is joining the competition with his wife, Leticia Gardner. Leticia is a fitness business owner and Rod now owns Gshred Supplements and the two competitors hail from Lawrenceville, Georgia!

Michelle and Sean Clark

Another married couple taking to The Amazing Race is Michelle Clark and her husband Sean Clark. Owners of Double Dutch Aerobics, the duo come from East Point, Georgia, and have their athletic abilities working to their advantage. Will it be enough to see a win for the Clark household?

Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main

A dating duo (brave of them) is taking on the race together. Melissa Main and Yvonne Chavez are a couple. Main is a 38-year-old investigator for U.S. Navy special operations, while Chavez is a 40-year-old global strategy and operations lead. Coming to the game from San Diego, California, it will be interesting to see how their jobs in strategy and Navy training come into play.

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith

One of our best friend duos, Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith, are firefighters from Edgerton and New Berlin, Wisconsin. Pulver is 41 years old and Smith is 37 years old. Seeing how their firefighting background will help them in terms of The Amazing Race, it is always fascinating to watch two friends take on the challenge together.

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun

Another couple who is dating comes to us in the form of Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun. Two nurse anesthetists from Englewood, Colorado, will their medical background help them? Craven is 30 years old, and Cagungun is 37 years old and we can't wait to see them in action!

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete

The dating couple of Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete are hopefuls from New York City, New York! Will a preschool teacher and a food stylist be able to make it around the world? Both Rotandi and Aldrete are 34 years old and if their matching outfits have anything to say about them, it is that they are adorable, and who doesn't love floral print?

Juan Villa and Shane Bilek

Best friends can make or break an attempt at The Amazing Race and Juan Villa and Shane Bilek from Spokane, Washington, and Marine City, Michigan hope they can make it. Two Air Force pilots have to be able to know where they are going with their professions and, hopefully, that will help these 29-year-old besties find success!

Anthony and Bailey Smith

What's better than one person? Two! Twins! Anthony Smith and his twin Bailey Smith are two recruiters from Clearwater, Florida and hopefully, their twin bond will help them in the race. The 26-year-old twins could find that their sibling bond helps them win or it could hinder their game. For now, they at least look like they'd be fun!

Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero

Cousins often bond over family holidays, but can they help you get around the world in a competition show? Kishori Turner and her cousin Karishma Cordero hope so! Turner is a 26-year-old senior marketing strategist and Cordero is a 22-year-old student. From Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Austin, Texas, will their family connection be the winning ticket?

Maya and Rohan Mody

Would you do a show like The Amazing Race with your older brother? Or would that be the downfall of your game? For Maya Mody and Rohan Mody, they're hoping it is a winning combination. Maya is a 20-year-old student and Rohan is a 23-year-old master's student and the two siblings from Monmouth Junction, New Jersey are taking on the race together!

Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster

The second of our parent/child teams, Chris Foster and his daughter Mary Cardona-Foster come from Waltham, Massachusetts. Forster is a 60-year-old receptionist and his daughter, Cardona-Foster, is a 27-year-old marketing manager. Will their father/daughter bond help them on the road to success?

Who will take home the prize? Which of our racing teams are you rooting for? Whoever it is, we can't wait to meet them all on March 13!

Season 36 of The Amazing Race debuts on March 13. Past seasons can be streamed on Paramount+.

