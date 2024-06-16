The Big Picture The Amazing World of Gumball is set to return for a seventh season, following up on the unresolved cliffhanger from Season 6.

Fans can expect the first episode of Season 7 to address the events of "The Inquisition," where the void swallows Elmore Junior High.

Other Cartoon Network favorites, like Adventure Time and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, are also making comebacks, as announced at Annecy Festival.

Many of the best shows from Cartoon Network's last few decades of programming have released some exciting updates during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024. Another one has been added to the list. The popular TV series, The Amazing World of Gumball will be returning for its seventh season after the main series stopped airing in 2019 and continued through its spin-off shows.

X user @MidouMir, who was in attendance at the event, reported that the show revealed its first preview during the event. However, what was shown isn't finished yet. According to the previews, Season 7's first episode, which will be titled, "The Burger," will be following up on what happened during the Season 6 finale, titled "The Inquisition," when the void swallows Elmore Junior High, leaving the show on an unresolved cliffhanger. At the moment, a solid release date has yet to be set, but ComicBook.com reported that the show's creative team confirmed that the new episodes will air sometime in 2025-2026.

The Amazing World of Gumball ran for six seasons since it first aired in May 2011. The show revolved around the Watterson family, more specifically Gumball and his goldfish best friend, Darwin. This popular cartoon series has found success over the years, as it won the award for Best TV Production at Annecy in 2011, received numerous BAFTA Children's awards for its writing and animation, and was nominated for "Favorite Cartoon" at the Kids' Choice Awards. It also has an average audience score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ever since the show ended in 2019, two spin-offs have been released. The first is Darwin's Yearbook, which only had 6 episodes and was released in 2019. The other is The Gumball Chronicles, which aired between 2020 and 2021 and only had 8 episodes.

What Other Cartoon Network Shows Will Be Returning?

A few more of Cartoon Network's popular titles have announced a return during this year's Annecy Festival. Adventure Time has announced that it will release a movie and two spin-off shows, expanding the franchise's universe. Meanwhile, Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends has announced a brand new preschool show, titled Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends. Regular Show has also announced a comeback, but details about it have yet to be revealed. Lastly, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy will be heading off to Japan in a brand-new show called Go-Go Mystery Machine. All of these projects have yet to announce a release date.

The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 is expected to return sometime from 2025 to 2026. In the meantime, you can rewatch all 6 seasons of the show on Max and Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

The Amazing World of Gumball Release Date May 3, 2011 Cast Kerry Shale Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

