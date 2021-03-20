The show officially goes on for Amber Ruffin and her late-night series. The Amber Ruffin Show will continue airing on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, through September, according to a press release. The extension will make it a full year run for the show so far, which had been previously extended by ten episodes in December 2020.

Ruffin also tweeted the news from her personal Twitter account, writing, “Here's three good things: 1. There's an all-new episode of The Amber Ruffin Show tonight! 2. We just got renewed all the way through September! 3. This outfit!”

“Amber Ruffin’s unique brand of comedy and effervescent personality allow her to shine on Peacock week after week,” said Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Each episode raises the bar with a variety of sketch material that is both culturally relevant and hilarious.”

The Amber Ruffin Show showcases Ruffin's signature smart and silly take on the week's news, with episodes tackling everything from systemic racism in federal housing policy to the need for a real White History Month to "economic anxiety." Never one to get too serious, Ruffin will also occasionally burst into songs about former U.S. President Donald Trump or even interview a White House fly. The show's writers room includes head writer Jenny Hagel, writing supervisor Demi Adejuyigbe, as well as writers Ruffin, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins, Ian Morgan, Ashley Nicole Black and Michael Harriot. Ruffin also produces the series alongside Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.

Ruffin occupies a unique niche as the only Black woman hosting a late-night show. As a writer and performer previously seen on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she was also the first Black woman to write for a network late-night show in the U.S. She is a New York Times Bestselling author alongside her sister Lacey Ruffin for their book You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism, and was recently named one of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world on their TIME100 list for 2021. With her show now extended to a full year, Ruffin is a vital voice in late-night comedy who should be around much longer.

New episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show drop every Friday on Peacock.

