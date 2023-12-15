The Big Picture Sundance Film Festival 2023 will feature the directorial debut of Kobi Libii in The American Society of Magical Negroes.

The film satirically tackles society, race, and the "magical negro" trope, while also exploring the heartfelt coming-of-age story of Justice Smith's character, Aren.

The American Society of Magical Negroes showcases a strong cast, including David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Rupert Friend, and Nicole Byer, and is set to make a strong impression at Sundance before its wide release on March 22.

Next year's Sundance Film Festival is already shaping up as a stacked event for cinephiles with not one, but two new films starring Kristen Stewart, the latest project from Jesse Eisenberg, and the highly-anticipated, Pedro Pascal-led Freaky Tales, among other things. One such title from a first-time filmmaker that's sure to grab attention, however, is The American Society of Magical Negroes. A new trailer was released ahead of the festival teasing what's to come in the whimsical and comical directorial debut of Kobi Libii.

The American Society of Magical Negroes features Justice Smith as Aren, a young man whisked into the world of the titular shadowy organization. After experiencing an escalation of racial microaggressions that spirals out of control, he is narrowly saved and propositioned to join the society and become a Magical Negro himself. Working together, they use their vast array of powers for the goal of making white people's lives easier, something that's deemed of the utmost importance. This romantic comedy promises to take a satirical look at society, race, and the trope of the "magical negro," deconstructing racist stereotypes of Black people being relegated to supporting roles in a white person's story. All the while, it promises the heartfelt coming-of-age story of Aren as he discovers what it means to care for himself and others.

Smith, who recently appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, leads the strong cast which also prominently features David Alan Grier hot off of a busy 2023 including The Color Purple, They Cloned Tyrone, and a turn as Santa Claus in Candy Cane Lane. Rounding out the bunch are An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Rupert Friend, and Nicole Byer.

'The American Society of Magical Negroes' Is One of Many Directorial Debuts at Sundance

Libii's feature debut comes after a fruitful acting career including roles in Alpha House and Madam Secretary among other things. He joins a long list of 40 first-time directors attending Sundance this year, including other actors-turned-directors like Lucy Lawless with her debut documentary Never Look Away. Also in competition is the Stewart and Steven Yeun-led Love Me from newcomer duo Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero as well as Laura Chinn's first film Suncoast starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney. Alongside these debut works, The American Society of Magical Negroes looks to make a strong impression on critics before going wide in theaters through Focus Features on March 22.

The American Society of Magical Negroes premieres at the 40th Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 18 through 28. In the meantime, watch the trailer below and check out our most anticipated films attending next year's event.