An adorable but rapacious river otter pup is looking for its next meal in a Collider-exclusive first look at this Sunday's new episode of The Americas. The Tom Hanks-narrated nature documentary series premiered on NBC last week. This week's new episodes, "The Wild West" and "The Amazon," will air on Sunday, March 2, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC, and stream the next day on Peacock.

The sneak peek is from the second episode of the double-bill, "The Amazon," and showcases a juvenile river otter pup navigating the titular river, the largest in the world. It's hungry, but it's also too small to join the adult otters as they hunt for fish in the river. As Hanks helpfully explains, although the pup is swimming through a river teeming with fish, it doesn't see them as prey yet. It needs an adult to bring it its meals; when one does so, the excited pup eagerly snatches the fish from the adult's claws and devours it greedily. Meanwhile, a pig-like tapir watches, unimpressed, as it wades through the river's fast-moving waters. What other animals lurk in the Amazon? You'll have to tune in this Sunday to find out.

What Is 'The Americas' About?

The Americas is a ten-episode series chronicling the animal life of North and South America, from the icy polar reaches of northern Canada to the tip of Tierra del Fuego and everything in between. Last week, the series premiered with "The Atlantic Coast" and "Mexico," and will similarly show a double-bill of episodes this week, with "The Wild West" and "The Amazon." Upcoming episodes will premiere one at a time on every subsequent Sunday; they include “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast,” and “Patagonia." The filming of The Americas took place over five years and required 180 expeditions of human photographers and high-tech drones. The series finale will be followed by a behind-the-scenes special that will detail how the series was filmed. The series was scored by noted film composer Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception, Dune).

The series was produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. The BBC studio is the team behind a number of notable documentary series presented by David Attenborough, including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet.

This week's episodes of The Americas, "The Wild West" and "The Amazon," will air on Sunday, March 2, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive sneak peek from "The Amazon" above.