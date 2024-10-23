You’re not going to want to get out of Ryan Reynolds’ house in one of the actor’s few dips into the world of horror via The Amityville Horror. Now streaming on Max, the 2005 remake of the 1979 classic needs to be added to your Halloween queue - even with its abysmal 24% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating. With Reynolds stepping into the role first held by James Brolin, the Andrew Douglas-helmed feature pulls its story from the pages of Jay Anson’s novel of the same name, which based its story on the very much real multiple murders that took place at a home on Long Island in 1974.

The ghastly story behind The Amityville Horror has become a thing of myth, legend, and speculation since Ronald DeFeo Jr. brutally killed his parents and four siblings inside their Dutch Colonial home in Amityville, New York in November 1974. While the drive behind the slayings is still being contested to this day, it was thanks to the home’s next residents, the Lutz family, that we now have so much Amityville content in the genre. As those who tune into The Amityville Horror will find out, the alleged supernatural occurrences all started with the Lutzes, a family who thought they struck gold when their dream home was well within their price range.

Of course, if something is too good to be true, it likely is - a lesson the Lutzes would learn the hard way. Almost immediately upon moving in, strange things begin to happen to George (Reynolds) and Kathy Lutz (Melissa George), as well as their three children. Little by little, George’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic, eventually launching him into a full-on psychotic breakdown. Led to believe that the home may be possessed by an evil entity, the family does everything they can to hold themselves together, but it may be too little, too late for George.

‘The Amityville Horror’s Ties to ‘The Conjuring’

These days, the names Ed and Lorraine Warren are known around the globe, largely thanks to the film franchise, The Conjuring, and the wildly Hollywood-ized portrayals of the married couple by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively. But both the original version of The Amityville Horror and the 2005 remake left out the fact that the paranormal investigators were two of the driving forces behind the investigation at Amityville. While the famed case made it into the opening moments of The Conjuring 2, there has yet to be a movie made specifically about the Warren’s time spent inside the house on Long Island.

Whether you believe it to be a hoax or if you believe the story about the sinister demon taking up residence inside a home on Long Island to be true, The Amityville Horror is still a solid choice for your spooky season lineup. Stream it now on Max.

